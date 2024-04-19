The Big Picture The Fall Guy teases fans with clips and images, living up to the hype with its action-packed world by David Leitch.

The movie follows stuntman Colt Seavers, reconnecting with his ex-girlfriend amid a missing actor crisis on set.

With a mix of action, humor, and a compelling love story, The Fall Guy promises to be a big popcorn entertainer.

We are almost a fortnight away from The Fall Guy and the makers are teasing fans with constant clips, and images to give us a peak into the action-packed world David Leitch has created. The initial reactions Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-led movie, which premiered at SXSW and it’s living up to all the hype for the critics. The movie is making further rounds with its genius marketing and now we have a new clip courtesy of IMDb which elaborates the sizzling chemistry between its leading pair.

The clip sees Colt (Gosling) reconnecting with his ex-girlfriend Jody (Blunt), on the set of the movie she is directing. While he was under impression she wanted him on the set, which she refutes. Nonetheless, awkward sparks fly between the two lovers as Colt tries to save face. The hilarious clip gives us a peak into their chemistry and promises a love story in the midst of all the action.

What’s ‘The Fall Guy’ About?

Close

The movie follows a past-his-prime stuntman, Colt Seavers (Gosling), who returns to a movie set, that is directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody (Blunt). Things take a hilarious turn when the lead actor goes missing and Colt is put on the task to find him and save Jody’s debut movie. Speaking to Collider previously Leitch explained “There's a love story in the middle of this that's really compelling and sweet and earnest because we have the best actors on the planet performing it. But you can really dive in and have fun and go on the rollercoaster ride like the movies we make.”

The Fall Guy seems like a film that has something for everyone, a lot of action, big set pieces and a hilarious love story at the center of it all, providing a much-necessary escape for the audience. With an exciting plot, epic stunts, and a power-packed cast, the movie is going to be one big popcorn entertainer, this year. Leitch directs from a script by Drew Pearce. The movie also cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, a famous action film star, Winston Duke as Dan Tucker, Colt's best friend, Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer, Jody's executive producer, Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, Tom's personal assistant and Teresa Palmer.

The Fall Guy premieres on May 3 in the US. You can check out the new images above and get more details about the film with our guide here.