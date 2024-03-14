The Big Picture Feel the heat with a behind-the-scenes look at The Fall Guy breaking a Guinness world record for stunt work.

Ryan Gosling shines in the role of Colt Seavers, a washed-up stuntman striving for a career revival.

Critics praise the film as a loving celebration of cinema, calling it an action-packed must-watch for fans.

You can almost feel the heat rise from the track in a new behind-the-scenes look at David Leitch’s upcoming project, The Fall Guy. A movie for those with an extra interest in the stunt professionals who work tirelessly and without much praise, the latest peek shows how the movie broke a Guinness world record. With a name like Leitch standing at the helm, there was no way that this one wasn’t going to lean heavily into limit-pushing sequences that gave its leading man Ryan Gosling a boost of extra motivation to keep up with the stunt performers.

Perhaps summing it up best is Gosling’s co-star, Emily Blunt, who refers to the project as Leitch’s “love letter to the traditional way of doing stunts.” Leitch says that going into filming, he knew he wanted to pay homage to stunt work in the biggest way possible which would hopefully also break some records (and hopefully not limbs) along the way. The man behind the Guinness world record was Logan Holladay, whose work has previously been seen in titles like Logan and Nightcrawler. Breaking through the barrier and past the record of seven rolls, by the time the day came to a close, Holladay had managed to pull out eight and a half cannon rolls, marking his name down in the history books.

In The Fall Guy, Gosling stars in his first feature since the success of his role as Ken in Barbie, a performance that would carry him to the Oscars in more ways than one. Serving as a reimagining of the Lee Majors-led ABC series of the ‘80s, Leitch’s updated story follows a washed-up stuntman named Colt Seavers (Gosling) who lands a role rife with opportunity in not only revitalizing his career but also the long-dead romance with his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt) who just so happens to be the film’s director. When the leading man (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, Colt is prepared to risk life and limb (literally) to retrieve him and keep the movie on its feet. The action-comedy also features plenty of other notable faces, including Winston Duke (Us), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches).

What Critics Are Saying About ‘The Fall Guy’

Alongside other titles like Immaculate and Azrael, The Fall Guy recently celebrated its premiere at Austin’s SXSW festival where it’s already garnering positive reviews from critics. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was one of the attendees to watch the screening and gave the film a shining review, writing,

“I truly had a massive grin on my face from start to finish watching The Fall Guy. It’s an extremely well-crafted action movie that’s absolutely buzzing with energy and charm for all 125 minutes of its running time. What makes it an all-timer is how it functions as one big, loving celebration of cinema.”

Catch The Fall Guy when it crashes into a cinema near you on May 3 and watch the incredible stunt work in the clip below. For more on Gosling’s latest feature, you can read our all-knowing guide here.