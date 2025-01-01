Prime Video is about to kick off 2025 with a bang by bringing one of the most action-packed films of the year to its catalog. The Fall Guy, the latest film from Bullet Train director David Leitch, debuts on Amazon's streaming platform on January 1, complete with plenty of stunts, romance, and Ryan Gosling for subscribers to enjoy. The film takes inspiration from the 1980s action-adventure series starring Lee Majors and places Gosling in the role of retired stuntman Colt Seavers opposite Emily Blunt as his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno. After a serious injury derailed his career, he's called back in for a job on Jody's directorial debut featuring a big-name action star, played by Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Billed as a love letter to stunt people and the underappreciated workers behind the scenes of big productions, The Fall Guy quickly evolves into an action-packed mystery thriller as the film's star, Tom Ryder, goes missing. Although he's only used his skills on-set, Colt is tasked with tracking Tom down, retracing his steps, and charging headlong into danger to find answers and save the production. As he investigates, he finds himself trapped in a sinister conspiracy that could lead to his own downfall. It all culminates in a desperate fight to save himself, the movie, and his love before it's too late.

Leitch directed his latest feature from a screenplay penned by Drew Pearce, who has also served as a co-writer on other action-heavy affairs like Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Iron Man 3. Like Bullet Train, the film had no shortage of star power for them to work with. Fresh off an Oscar nomination for Barbie, Gosling led a cast that also featured the talents of Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Ben Knight, among others. Their combined efforts resulted in a project that was widely praised with an 82% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 85% from audiences.

'The Fall Guy' Has Defied the Odds on Streaming

Rave reviews couldn't save The Fall Guy at the box office, however. The film fell flat with only $181.1 million made worldwide against a budget in the range of $125-150 million. Despite such a disappointing showing in theaters for Universal, it has since become a favorite on streaming. Upon its debut on Peacock at the end of August, it became the second most-watched film over Labor Day weekend and became the most-watched premiere on the service since Oppenheimer. Word of mouth has helped it become a favorite for viewers at home, offering a bit of redemption for a film that even had Steven Spielberg enamored during its creation.

The Fall Guy arrives on Prime Video on January 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on the biggest films coming to and leaving streaming.

Watch on Prime Video