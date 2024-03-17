The Big Picture The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch and produced by Kelly McCormick, stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The film is based on the 1980s TV series and follows stuntman Colt Seavers as he returns to work on a mega-film with his ex.

Leitch and McCormick discuss their experience attending the Oscars and share updates on upcoming projects like Nobody 2 and more.

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, was director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick’s The Fall Guy. Starring Barbie’s Oscar nominee, Ryan Gosling, and The Devil Wears Prada’s, Emily Blunt, the film is based on the 1980s American action-adventure ABC-produced television series starring Lee Majors, Douglas Barr, and Heather Thomas and is getting glowing reviews. In Leitch's version, stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) attempts to leave his job to prioritize his physical and mental well-being. After a brief hiatus, he is offered the chance to work on a mega-film by his ex-partner (Blunt), who also happens to be the film's director. While Colt is eager to get his movie made, there are some dilemmas that occur — perhaps one that involves a murder cover-up.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Leitch and McCormick shared some great stories about making the film, the amazing practical stunts, what it was like hearing Steven Spielberg loved The Fall Guy, and if they have started thinking about The Fall Guy 2. In addition, they shared updates on Nobody 2, Violent Night 2, Ke Huy Quan’s upcoming action film With Love, Donnie Yen’s Kung Fu, and what else they’re thinking about for future projects.

If you're looking forward to The Fall Guy, or just a fan of the films Leitch and McCormick make, you'll learn a lot by either watching the video above or reading the conversation below.

COLLIDER: I have a lot of things to talk to you about, but let's just do the most important question first. I saw you guys attended the Oscars, what was it like watching "I'm Just Ken" performed live?

KELLY MCCORMICK: It was like a dream come true meets like an absolute acid trip. I think, I've never done it. I've never dropped the A, but like, it was really, really amazing. You know just like Slash by the way, what?

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, rocking out against a wind machine with Slash is pretty awesome.

KELLY MCCORMICK: And then the Barbie faces that like became like this psychedelic sort of like swirl above him while he was being spun. What was kind of fun in the audience is you saw him tuck in and slide out and waiting for him to pop back up. That was kind of fun for me. But I just, I mean he stole the show, and I think he maybe changed the Oscars forever. I think people can do bolder things now for the rest of time. That's what I'm hoping for.

I loved it.

DAVID LEITCH: I agree.

What is it actually like to attend the Oscars? I've never been. I don't know if I'll ever go. Are you getting there super early? Are you timing it in terms of when do we want to arrive? How much thought are you thinking about getting to go to something like that?

DAVID LEITCH: Well, there's a ton of logistics involved. I mean, obviously just getting through the security blockades and all of that because we were not nominees. We were sort of like presenters. We were, you know, invited by the Academy. We came early, and we did some press early because there's a whole sort of like legion of actors coming in. So we were there, you know, I don't know, like 1:30 PM. We were there, yeah, pretty early.

KELLY MCCORMICK: It's a little bit of a "pinch me" moment. I mean, because, you know, we make the films that they don't always [laughs] recognize to the, you know, all the way to the Academy Awards. So it felt like we were a little bit interloping, but it was really, really special and such an honor. We've been talking to the Academy a lot, and we have received very warm response to our mission and really really enjoyed our experience in them and working on the little segments as well as like being there. It was a real honor.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, it was really great that they had really embraced the idea that we could do a segment honoring stunts because they know inside there is the group of us working through the system to get an award for stunts. Obviously they've been doing that for years, you know, the Gregg Smrz', the Jack Gill's. They've been working inside, but now there's a real clear path, the way casting has found their way to an award. You know, I hope with fingers crossed, we're doing all the right steps that stunts can be next. This is just a great sign of faith that they want to shed light on it, too, and that they want it for the future. It's really just getting through the proper stages inside of the Academy.

I couldn't agree more that the stunts needs to be an Oscar. I'm very happy that you guys are championing it and trying to make it happen. How happy are you that after Barbie and everything that is going on with Ryan Gosling and literally how he has taken over the zeitgeist that you are his next movie?

DAVID LEITCH: I mean, we're ecstatic. It's kind of, again, surreal that we've seen them, both Emily [Blunt] and Ryan having these real moments during the awards season and sort of coming really into the forefront of all pop culture in all these ways.

KELLY MCCORMICK: Right at this moment, right before our movie.

DAVID LEITCH: It's very serendipitous for us.

Yeah, I'm sure everyone at Universal is overjoyed. I mean, it's one of those perfect storms.

KELLY MCCORMICK: It makes the move to May 3rd seem really smart, too. [Kelly and David laugh]

DAVID LEITCH: And the movie deserves that, you know. Again, their performances in the movie, you're going to see tonight, they're so charismatic together, and it's a summer pop movie. It's fun.

KELLY MCCORMICK: We got to be fueled by their amazing work right before us. It's so funny, because I don't know if I'm supposed to say this or not. You'll love this one, but we had to wait. We had to wait for Barbie. It was very frustrating for the studio to have to wait for Barbie because we had to wait for Ryan to finish Barbie. Originally, I think his part was smaller, and he was on longer, and they were on longer like a lot of movies. Now it's like thank God we waited for Barbie. [Kelly and David laugh]

I was gonna also say that like originally you were coming out in March, and I agree with the move to the summer. Just because I think it's a beneficial thing, and also you get to premiere here. You're showing all the theater owners at CinemaCon. Also, people don't realize usually movies are finished at the last possible second, and everyone's rushing and stressed out. Instead you guys can just like sort of take a victory lap, like you're not worried about finishing the movie or adjusting a shot.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, we were really fortunate because you know, obviously the strike which is a real traumatic time for all of us in the industry again. We had already in post, and so we were able to work through the strike and edit the movie and finish the visual effects.

KELLY MCCORMICK: And strangely had no additional photography, which is what held up a lot of titles, I think, for this year. We did tests with a lot of soundalikes that sound nothing like the actors [laughs] so that was a little challenging, but otherwise we were really, really lucky.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, coming on the other side of the strike, we got all that ADR in the movie, but you're right. We had a lot of soundalikes at moments because you couldn't record the ADR with the actors.

Steven Spielberg Has Seen The Fall Guy and Loved It

I know that your movie has tested very well. I know that Universal is very enthusiastic about this film, and I would imagine the premiere tonight is gonna play–

KELLY MCCORMICK: So is Steven Spielberg. [Kelly and David laugh]

What exactly is that like when something like that happens, and you're like, "Wait, what?" Also how did he see it?

DAVID LEITCH: We didn't personally show it to him. I think the studio showed it to him. It was upon his request or I think it was upon his request, and…

KELLY MCCORMICK: A very funny story. We found out after the Golden Globes because he had seen it that day or the day before. He walked over to Ryan Gosling. You should have Ryan tell you the story, and Ryan was like, "Who, me?" [Laughs] He beelined over to him to tell him how much he loves the film. So we heard at like 10 PM on a phone call that was like, "You won't believe it! The most amazing thing happened! It's better than winning the Golden Globe!" [Laughs] "Steven Spielberg came over and said how much he loved The Fall Guy!" That's the first we heard of it, and then we heard subsequently from Steven.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, we got to meet with him, and he had nothing but really positive things to say about it, asked a lot of questions. We got to talk filmmaker-to-filmmaker about the process of making the movie, which is like, again, completely surreal, "pinch me" moment. There was one moment in that conversation where I'm like, "Can we just stop right now? Is this really happening?"

KELLY MCCORMICK: I think we just arrived.

DAVID LEITCH: We just arrived!

KELLY MCCORMICK: Of all the things we've accomplished, we've finally arrived into the film business right now. [Laughs]

DAVID LEITCH: But he's obviously an incredibly gracious man, and it was really great to hear those compliments from him.

We spoke about this a while ago when we were talking for Bullet Train. I might've asked something similar. Everyone is very enthusiastic. How much is the studio's saying can we do another? Is this one of these things where you guys working on it, a potential script? How much is it we don't want to talk about anything till May 3rd and we see the numbers?

KELLY MCCORMICK: Yeah, I mean, we don't want to jinx it, first of all, and there are a lot of ideas rolling around, for sure. I think that's a safe way of saying it.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, I think you just–

KELLY MCCORMICK: Definitely everybody is inspired to do another one.

DAVID LEITCH: Sure, everyone's on board. I remember everyone's excited about it because it was such a great experience. But again, you don't want to jinx it. You're waiting to see if it touches the world, and if it does and people respond, and they want something more, then I think the group of artists that are on it are ready to come back. Because it was a really once-in-a-lifetime experience we'd like to duplicate. Make it a twice-in-a-lifetime, maybe four-time-in-a-lifetime experience.

KELLY MCCORMICK: Emily has said she wants to do it until she's rolling out onto the set. [Kelly and David laugh] Weekends at Bernie's style.

DAVID LEITCH: So a lot of fun.

I have a funny feeling this one's going to do well. Also, because I have family members who go to the movies once in a while, and they've asked me, when does this Fall Guy movie come out? And I'm like, oh, OK, it's going to be one of those movies.

KELLY MCCORMICK: That's great. That's always a touchstone.

Ryan and Emily are movie stars. Their chemistry in just the footage I've seen is fantastic, and that's the kind of thing that people wanna go. They wanna escape reality, and they wanna have fun; and that's what I think your movie's gonna probably deliver.

DAVID LEITCH: Well, that was the hope. When we made it, we really wanted to make a movie that people that go to the theater love to go to, and can be escapist, and dive into a world, and really have fun. It doesn't mean there's not drama and stakes and emotion. There's a love story in the middle of this that's really compelling and sweet and earnest because we have the best actors on the planet performing it. But you can really dive in and have fun and go on the rollercoaster ride like the movies we make.

KELLY MCCORMICK: Yeah, I feel like if Leitch was ever to make a classic film, this is the Leitchian classic, if that makes sense for the history books. It's kind of still wild, and you never know what to expect. A bunch of movies all in one and more and more. He's a maximalist, but at the same time, there's a core to it that feels old school and really is a love letter to cinema.

Leitch and McCormick Tease New Projects

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the things I know you've said to me in the past is that this movie has three crazy stunts that don't normally happen. What can you tease about those?

KELLY MCCORMICK: They are practical, and there are some of the biggest things that you can do practically, you know, that you can do, and we did them practically. Often times they're replaced by CG these days, which is a testament to Universal buying into the story behind the story. That this is a stuntman's and woman's and stunt person's film. Thus, like, let's go for these giant stunts that, you know, you have to make sure everything is super safe before you do them and take the risk and take the role. I think you can feel that in the experience. I also think one of the cool things that's happening in the movie is there's an arc of action trajectory. As you watch Colt's character roll into his old life and have nerves and have a really messy crash, and then turn into being slammed into a rock and having these epic fire burns. He's just being just beat up to all the way to him having this super victorious leap over a canyon in a car at the end of it, which is a pretty epic way to kind of show that he's back in action [laughs] as it were, which is a really cool thing that sort of like came together in the film.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, you're right. It's not just action for action's sake, but again, like we always do the action is servicing the arc of the character. In this time, we got to do these really old school stunts, practically, to service that. It's still the same how we do it, you know, using the action to build character.

Was there a stunt, or is there a stunt, that you guys have thought about doing, that you really want to do, but still haven't found the project or the budget to be able to pull it off?

DAVID LEITCH: I think there's a few. I don't want to give them away because I'm afraid of stealing, people stealing steps. No, not really. Because once it's out there, then there are people who do it, you know? But yeah, there are. There's a lot of, like, it's not unlike you have choreography ideas, you have stunt ideas that didn't work in this film, but you know you want to do them. Or, again, budgetarily, they didn't work. Yes, we haven't maxed out that creative throughline yet.

KELLY MCCORMICK: There's many more.

DAVID LEITCH: Fall Guy 2. There's a lot of great stunts that we want to achieve.

KELLY MCCORMICK: Yeah.

DAVID LEITCH: And Fall Guy 2, yeah.

I'm aware that you guys work on other projects. What's bubbling up for you guys that you can tease?

KELLY MCCORMICK: We're three weeks out on a movie with Ke [Huy] Quan called With Love that we're really, really excited about. The cast is coming together super well, and it'll be a nobody-sized film that really champions him as an action lead, which is going to be super exciting.

DAVID LEITCH: And Jonathan, Jonathan Eusebio, who has directed a lot of second unit for me in the past and has come up as a choreographer and a stuntman. It's his first-time directing gig, so we're there to support him. He's, you know, prep is going really well, and Ke is really fired up and gonna deliver some really fun action.

I saw him at the Universal party, and he was telling me about how he's been training. I'm such a fan of his, and I'm so happy with what's going on with him right now and his resurgence. What is it like working with him because he's so enthusiastic and so nice. What is it like?

KELLY MCCORMICK: I'm obsessed. I think he's so cool. He's so classy. He's so fun and sweet and wide-eyed in this way that's like sort of like, "Bring me anything. Let's just go for it. What do you think?" As long as he's been in the business and as much as he's achieved, he still has like a real joy to vote for it. You know, like a real openness and like, enthusiasm that's just still discovering. That is just really, really fun every day.

DAVID LEITCH: It's infectious. It's infectious when you have a lead actor that's that way with the crew and with his director and all his other creatives. It all sort of trickles down. Everyone's excited because the joy that he has. He's ready to go. It's going to be awesome.

He has been training for a while for this. What has he done in the training that has made you like, "Oh wait, we can do this"?

DAVID LEITCH: What was a lot of discovery for us, he has some action chops because he'd worked with Corey Yuen's team for a while in the past. He's done quite a bit of fight action, obviously even before Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was really about like, there was an assessment phase with the guys, and they were all just like, "Oh my God, this is amazing." The aptitude's already here, so let's take it to the next level. I think it was just sort of like

tweaking him to the next level and really finding the character in the action. That's what they were unpacking. I think this will–

KELLY MCCORMICK: He also has a really amazing glasses move that I can't really tell you about [Kelly and David laugh] where his spectacles like fly and then land. He does it naturally in like IRL, and we're gonna take advantage of that superpower.

I don't know, I forget, have you announced the title of the film?

KELLY MCCORMICK: It's called With Love.

How long do you shoot?

KELLY MCCORMICK: I think it's like a 37-day schedule.

DAVID LEITCH: It's like Nobody.

It's the model that you have shown works.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, the Violent Night, the Nobody, and now, you know, With Love.

Do you already, and maybe you do or don't, but do you already have like a release plan? Is it like or have you not said anything as we look to it [looks to reps in the room]...

DAVID LEITCH: Coming soon! No, they're eyeing a release date. They're eyeing a release date, and that information is coming very soon. Yeah.

I would imagine it's a next year situation.

KELLY MCCORMICK: It's a next year situation.

Yeah, it's a year. I know the way it works. This isn't like gonna be a heavy VFX thing.

DAVID LEITCH & KELLY MCCORMICK: No.

You know, about a year away. I'll use common sense. Speaking of the other two films you mentioned with Nobody and Violent Night, what can you tease about any possible returns to those universes?

KELLY MCCORMICK: We are planning on returns to those universes. Hopefully, honestly even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2, and honestly beginning of next year for Violent Night 2 if we can find time and everybody's busy schedules. The development's going super well, and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, Universal included. I mean, they're really invested in those as franchises, and they really want us to take them out and do sequels.

Also, I know that both Bob [Odenkirk] and David Harbour are both interested in doing it. That's half the thing right there.

DAVID LEITCH: Yes, they're fired up.

KELLY MCCORMICK: They are fired up.

Do you have scripts for those two projects or are they being written now?

KELLY MCCORMICK: They're being written. We're well into a couple of drafts, and things are going super well; but there's still a little work to do.

What is it like, because there's only two of you, how do you figure out what you want to spend your time on? Because we just mentioned these sequels and you have your directing career. How do you figure out what you ultimately want to spend your time on?

KELLY MCCORMICK: We have a great staff to be honest who work hard and well. We feel really lucky to have. That's really handy, you know, in the process of trying to get mature things to a certain point and and then we do jump in and sort of like kick the table over and make them change a bunch of stuff [laughs]

DAVID LEITCH: Drop a grenade in the script. Nice try! No–

KELLY MCCORMICK: And we have a tendency to like, they get it to a place and develop it to a place. Then we really like put our special sauce on it so to speak; and then we really lean into casting. We lean into our heads of departments and who will really champion all of the artistic kind of components to the film, and are looking at the stuntviz all the way through and really, you know putting our spin on that, too. We are quite involved, but it does take kind of a village under us to get it to a place, for sure.

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, and there's a priority. You really have to prioritize things. You look at the year, you know, at the beginning of the year or you're sort of pacing out like, what are the things that could go this year? That's where we have to really start to dial in our producerial attention on. Then there's the development of our smaller films that are happening in the background with our team. Then there's our big movie slate that Kelly produces and I direct. So we have to look at like what potential titles could go and how are we fostering those. You distill it down to like five or six titles, which then becomes manageable in your brain, as opposed to the fact that we have, you know, all these titles at Universal in development that you need to prioritize, and you think that's really gonna happen.

In the last few years, your projects have gotten bigger and bigger. You are now at the point where people wanna work with you to make a David Leitch movie. What is it like to enter that chapter of your life where you are making these big fucking movies? And you're being offered, you didn't do Jurassic, but you were offered Jurassic, you almost did it. I'm sure there's gonna be something else at Universal they're gonna be like, "We'd love you to do "insert name that cost tons of money" movie. What is it like as a filmmaker to reach that, to graduate to that level? And then also figuring out, "Well what the hell do I wanna do?"

DAVID LEITCH: I mean, you feel grateful, and it feels like amazing to be in that spot. I mean, there are very few filmmakers that can be in that spot, that the studios would necessarily trust, I guess, and that they're willing to give these big IPs to. So that's really an amazing feeling. I think it takes... you really ultimately have to search your heart and find what you want to spend two years of your life on, because those movies obviously take more time than not. I don't know, it's just really, it's amazing to be in this position. Quite frankly, I can find my way into a lot of different things. I think when I grab a script and I read it, I definitely have my own interpretation on it. I think a lot of people are surprised when they see, if they would have looked at what the draft they sent me, and then the movie that came out the other end would be. I find my ways into a lot of things, and it just needs to have that something that I connect with that I can make it my own. So I'm lucky, but I'm very lucky to be in that position. I'm very fortunate. I think it's really fun.

I don't think that you, it has been announced what you're gonna do next. What are you circling? Have you figured out?

DAVID LEITCH: I don't necessarily want to jinx it. I think there are a few titles that we're circling and some that we're developing, and there's things that could go this year. There's things that could go early next year. I don't know [looks at Kelly] you wanna comment on it? [Kelly and David laugh] Yeah, there's a lot. There are a few things that I'm really excited about. If they materialized and the schedules lined up and the development landed, I would be stoked. But no, I don't have something that we're going.

KELLY MCCORMICK: Yeah, to your point, the choices are harder now because there's greater responsibility and weirdly, there's more opportunity. You have to really try to find how you can continue to grow as a filmmaker, not just sort of service a project, if that makes sense.

Yes, 100%.

KELLY MCCORMICK: And that is hard. Actually, it's harder than when you're sort of coming up and like, "Give me anything, I'll take it!"

DAVID LEITCH: Yeah, I'll make that my own, it's an opportunity. Now it's like, there's a lot of things, you're right.

KELLY MCCORMICK: So we have a lot more to put into the evaluation of any given project.

What people don't realize is if you commit to something and it ends up going, that's 18 months to 24 months of your life.

DAVID LEITCH: You better be passionate about it.

Yeah, and so speaking of passion, what's the story with Kung Fu and Donnie Yen?

DAVID LEITCH: Well, I'm obviously really passionate about both those things. You know, kung fu, martial arts is a huge part of my life, has been since I was a kid. I'm a huge fan of Donnie and his work and his films. So the potential of that is really, really interesting and, you know, we're in the development phase with Donnie, and it's really exciting. It just feels like a big international franchise potential with Donnie as Caine. So I'm really excited about it. But again, it's in development, and we're making it happen.

What's funny is...Guillermo del Toro has told me how he'll have eight projects in development because he really doesn't know what's gonna be the thing that goes. That's why you have to keep on developing because one of them might bubble up, or you have this great script, everyone's excited but the other person's schedule doesn't align. Then you can't make it unless you want to wait six months. It's like all of that kind of stuff. No one really understands that part.

DAVID LEITCH: It's hard. All of that is absolutely true, and that's why you just have to have a lot of things percolating that you believe in and that you're ready to go to commit two years of your life to.

KELLY MCCORMICK: Yeah, it needs to be right, too. Rushing to... as many times as we've started a movie without really knowing exactly the third act. You still have to kind of know it in your heart or else you really shouldn't be starting the movie. So the script needs to be like really sound. We need to know the movie that we're making, and that is an unidentifiable point, too. [laughs] You never know when you're kind of quite get all of the notes together and the script together in a way that is really ready for shooting.

I have two last things because I have to wrap with you. We're doing a super cut of everyone who's coming in and I'm asking if you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life, what TV show would it be and why?

KELLY MCCORMICK: Peaky Blinders.

DAVID LEITCH: Wow!

Very fast.

DAVID LEITCH: Oh my God. Last time I said–

KELLY MCCORMICK: I had to go fast because he was gonna take it. [laughs]

DAVID LEITCH: Last time I said M*A*S*H and she's like, that makes you sound old! [Kelly and David laugh] M*A*S*H.

Great choices. This is my last thing for you. I've said this a million times, and I think I said it when we did our screening, but I love IMAX. One of the things that I loved about last year in IMAX is how many people searched out Best Picture winner Oppenheimer. Universal, I'm giving a shout out to everyone there. That got so many people to go to see it in the theater. Also what Denis Villeneuve is doing with Dune 2 seeking it out in 70 millimeter IMAX. As a filmmaker and you talk about wanting to push yourself, is there anything that you're thinking about in terms of future stuff where that that kind of presentation starts filtering in into the project. Even if it's Kung Fu or whatever it may be but shooting for IMAX and aiming for that large screen format that can't be recreated at home, even if you have a great TV.

DAVID LEITCH: Well, you sort of nailed it with Kung Fu because sort of the palette of that world. You reme mber that it's the epic landscapes. The things that really lend themselves to IMAX are all embedded in the world of Kung Fu from the original. That's something that's been sort of percolating in our head. I'm not going to commit to the IMAX cameras just yet, but it would be an honor always to use them because the format is amazing, and 70 millimeter is amazing. I haven't had that opportunity yet.

KELLY MCCORMICK: We do have the luxury of making theatrical films, and that's where we want to stay for as much as we possibly can. That gives you an opportunity to, you know, the IMAX format gives you an opportunity to sort of demand the entertainment experience, collective entertainment experience that we are absolute fans of and that's why we're in this business.

The Fall Guy is in theaters May 3, 2024.