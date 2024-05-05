The Big Picture The Fall Guy features a scene where Ryan Gosling cries over Emily Blunt while listening to Taylor Swift's All Too Well.

Gosling says most of the scene ended up on the cutting room floor because of how hard he was ugly crying.

David Leitch's The Fall Guy is in theaters now.

Is there a possibility that Taylor Swift chose to release her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to coincide with the upcoming premiere of The Fall Guy? We’re saying it’s a total possibility as one of the movie’s most iconic scenes doesn’t feature any action at all, but instead depicts an intense moment of emotion for Ryan Gosling’s lead character, Colt Seavers, who is downright sobbing behind the wheel of his car to Swift’s “All Too Well”. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gosling shares that not all of his takes made it into the film as his ugly crying was a bit too much for director David Leitch and the movie’s producers to handle.

Channeling the energy of all of us, Gosling said, “Who hasn’t had a good car cry to Taylor Swift, right? So it felt kind of obvious in a way.” Emily Blunt, who appears as Gosling’s love interest and the person he’s imagining while belting out the lyrics to the ten-minute version of the ballad, said that she was taken aback by her co-star’s moving work. “I actually wasn’t sure to what lengths you’d go with your car cry, so when the window went down, I was like, ‘Wow.’” And “wow” is right as even Gosling admits, “I went too far,” with Blunt confirming, “You were very emotional!”

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling Remember Filming The Scene All Too Well

Close

While audiences see part of Colt’s breakdown over losing the love of his life, the leading man says that not everything made the final cut. “They cut to me post-cry because they didn’t want to include the actual cut because it wasn’t pretty.” In the scene, Blunt’s character appears almost out of thin air to confront Colt after seeing him for the first time since he left her high and dry years ago. Recalling her experience when “action” was called, Blunt says,

“Your face was so wet. But actually, it sparked off the scene in a very funny way that I was like, ‘Have you been crying? What’s wrong with you?’ The scene was sort of scripted to a certain extent, and then we were able just to improv, and that’s always the fun part because he’s such a master at it and it’s so joyful doing those kinds of scenes with Ryan. I think that scene is fun to play because it’s sort of the aftermath of the fire burn scene, so maybe she’s a little ashamed about what she did, but she kind of loved it as well. It feels quite cleansed after it. It’s them awkwardly trying to find their feet with each other again. It was such a fun one to do.”

The Fall Guy is a movie for everyone, packed with incredible action sequences, top-tier performances, gut-busting comedy, and - of course - Swift-sponsored romance. To this sentiment, Gosling added, “Just for an action movie to be able to have a scene like that, to have those two things coexist in one place, is sort of what makes the movie special.”

Watch our full interview with Blunt and Gosling above, and catch Leitch’s latest flick in theaters now. In the meantime, learn everything there is to know in our all-encompassing guide.

Find Tickets Now