It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Ryan Gosling soaring through the air in the first trailer for David Leitch’s The Fall Guy. Based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, the film puts Gosling in the driver’s seat as an aging stuntman forced to investigate the mysterious disappearance of an actor. Combining top-notch performances from an A-list cast that also includes Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and impressive stunt work done by a crack team of professionals, the first teaser to land from the film, which arrives in 2024, promises an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from start to finish.

In The Fall Guy, Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a longtime stunt performer who was once known to be the best in the biz. Unfortunately, time and all those spills haven’t been kind to Colt as he’s found himself at the bottom of the barrel of choices amongst his peers. Still recovering from a performance gone wrong that almost ended his life, Colt snaps back into action when he’s asked to bring his talents to his ex-girlfriend’s, Jody Moreno (Blunt), latest feature film. Working under an ex can be hard enough but when the production’s leading man (Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, Colt takes matters into his own hands, putting his on-set skills to the real-world test.

The trailer is the second big piece of media to come from the film’s home studio, Universal Pictures, as yesterday, we were treated to a batch of images showcasing Gosling’s suave skills as a stuntman. From the desert to the city, the stills saw the Barbie star covering all the terrain imaginable while hanging from cranes and onto the back of cars. From The Gray Man to Drive, there’s just something about Gosling in a jacket and, thanks to the photos and trailer, audiences can expect more of that jacket magic in The Fall Guy.

Who Else Is in 'The Fall Guy'?

As mentioned at the top, Leitch enlisted an incredible team for his latest film. Along with Gosling, Taylor-Johnson, and Blunt, The Fall Guy will also feature performances from Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (the Black Panther franchise), and Teresa Palmer (Lights Out).

Known for his own background in the stunt game, having even nabbed a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside his team for their work in The Bourne Ultimatum, The Fall Guy is the best of both worlds for its director. When it comes to perfectly blending stunt work with directing, there’s no better man for the job than Leitch who previously helmed such high-octane projects including Bullet Train, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde.

Keep your eye on the fast-moving Gosling in the trailer for The Fall Guy below and expect a lot more where that came from over the next few months until the film jumps into theaters on March 1, 2024.