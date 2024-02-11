The Big Picture Ryan Gosling takes on an action-packed role as a stuntman in the film adaptation of The Fall Guy , showcasing director David Leitch's stylish action and comedy.

The film emphasizes practical stunts as a tribute to the dedicated stunt community and the cinema industry as a whole.

The star-studded cast includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer, with a cameo expected from Lee Majors, the original series lead.

Ryan Gosling is dipping back into the action genre with the first trailer for The Fall Guy. The new film from John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and writer Drew Pearce is a feature adaptation of the television series from the 80s which followed stuntman Colt Seavers as he put his skills to work taking down criminals in stunning action sequences for its time. The trailer highlights the new tone Leitch is going for as Seavers (Gosling) prepares to enter the corrupt underbelly of Hollywood to save his star and the film.

Seavers starts the film unemployed and down on his luck until his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt) gives him a ring about a new job opportunity on her directorial debut film doing stunts for an up-and-coming A-lister with a bad attitude played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. When the egotistical star vanishes, Seavers jumps into action to investigate, coming into his own as he gets closer and closer to finding his man. Leitch's penchant for stylish action with a dash of comedy is on full display as Seavers fights his way through the seediest parts of the industry in what's sure to prove him as one of the most dedicated stuntmen around.

As a film about a stuntman from a former stuntman, The Fall Guy will rely heavily on practical action to give its climactic scenes the impact they deserve. Last year, Collider's Alyse Wax spoke with producer Kelly McCormick who attested to the team's dedication not just to relying on real stunts, but making the film an ode to the stunt people who aspire for something more. Regarding implementing practical action, she said, "We always do, but in this case, it's really big practical action. And it just feels like we're paying homage to the stunt community and to, really, cinema and those of us who make the movies. And it's sort of a love letter to the industry."

'The Fall Guy' Brings Together a Host of A-Listers

Leading the charge for The Fall Guy is Gosling who is working under Leitch's direction for the first time in his career. The two did, however, previously co-star in the special 60th-anniversary video The Chase for Carrera for the TAG Heuer Carrera watch brand which Leitch produced. Gosling is coming off of arguably the biggest role of his career as Ken in Greta Gerwig's world-conquering Barbie movie which eclipsed $1.4 billion at the global box office. Last year also saw him star in another massive action film, Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man, which has a sequel on the way with him back in the driver's seat as Court Gentry.

The rest of the cast is packed with A-list talent alongside Blunt and Taylor-Johnson, the latter of whom teamed up with Leitch last year for the stylish Bullet Train. Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu is also on board as the assistant to Taylor-Johnson's character alongside Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham as a film producer, Winston Duke as Colt's dear friend, and Teresa Palmer whose role is currently unknown. Lee Majors, who led the original television series, is also expected to make an appearance.

The Fall Guy premieres on March 1, 2024. Read our full guide to the film here for everything you need to know ahead of its release. Check out the trailer below: