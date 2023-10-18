Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Fall Of The House of Usher Episode 2.

The Big Picture Mike Flanagan's latest show The Fall of the House of Usher delivers a much-needed dose of brutal and gruesome horror, a departure from his previous more subtle, ghostly style.

The acid rain scene in the show is undeniably stomach-churning and features intense visuals of melting flesh and unimaginable pain, making it a standout moment in Flanagan's filmography.

The scene is enhanced by the perfect choice of soundtrack, with a fast-paced remix of Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" adding to the atmospheric and thematically fitting nature of the sequence.

Over the past decade, Mike Flanagan has established himself as a highly respectable and nuanced horror creator thanks to his many critically and commercially successful cinema scare-fests, from Oculus to Gerald's Game to Doctor Sleep. Outside the silver screen, the director has also become one of the biggest critical darlings on streaming through his multiple miniseries produced and distributed by Netflix, so much so that even industry giant Quentin Tarantino has sung Flanagan's praises. His Netflix output in particular has been lauded as one of the most beloved bodies of work on the platform, and it's clear why.

Flanagan's shows just have this unique sense of classiness to them, as the scripts, cinematography, and actors all deliver far above the expectations established by the horror genre. Haunting Of Hill House, Bly Manor, Midnight Mass... They're all high-concept, thought-provoking pieces of media adapted from the work of beloved literary icons. However, there's a downside to these shows: The director's brand of horror can feel a bit too clean sometimes, lacking the brutal spectacle of some of his genre counterparts. Enter Flanagan's latest show, The Fall of the House of Usher, to change that, as it features one the most gruesome, grimy, grindhouse scenes in the director's filmography to date: The "acid rain" scene that closes the episode, "Masque of the Red Death."

The Acid Scene Shows Mike Flanagan Can Deliver Carnage

Image via Netflix

Episode 2 of The Fall Of The House of Usher ends with the involuntary massacre of an entire rave of young party-goers, gathered and led by the youngest son of the Usher family, Prospero Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota). Prospero wants to host the most exclusive, starlit, sexually driven private party in billionaire history, and he succeeds in gathering around 80 unfortunate guests at his private club (an abandoned laboratory). Later, the guests are dancing away to their heart's content, waiting for the club's sprinkler system to shower them in a wet, sensual climax... only to suddenly and quite literally be melted alive by a strong acid that made its way through the sprinkler, merging the 80-something people together in a steaming mass of liquidized flesh and agonizing screams, Prospero included. Yeah, it's brutal, but in the best way, as the scene brings a huge dose of devilishly delightful carnage to the show.

Of course, the key aspect of any gruesome spectacle is gore, and the scene does not hold back. As the acid rain falls on the party-goers, an intense cacophony of screams erupts and the crowd frantically pushes and pulls to the edges of the club in search of an escape. Steam rises from the actors as they collapse to the ground in agony, giving way to a barrage of flashing scenes of skin turning into bubbling blisters and droopy goo akin to melted cheese, stretching and pulling from screaming faces and fleshy torsos as people flail around in fits of unimaginable pain. It's all very quick and somewhat disguised by the flashing lighting of the nightclub setting, but it is undeniably brutal and stomach-churning — a far cry from the more subtle, ghostly horror Flanagan has accustomed us to with his previous outings.

Despite being horrendously gruesome in concept and execution, the scene is still undeniably popcorn-friendly and fun for strong-stomached horror fans. The Masquerade/BDSM Ball setting and set design, the moody, neon-red lighting, the spectacular choice of musical score in the form of a fast-paced remix of "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails, and of course, the explosion of grisly visuals as the song draws to its conclusion... the whole sequence just oozes outrageous spectacle. The scene is so spectacular, in fact, that the rest of the show's kills feel lacking when compared to the unforgettable end of Prospero Usher's life.

'The Fall of the House of Usher's Acid Scene Is a Needle-Drop Done Right

Image via Interscope



But of course, what would this scene be without its downright awesome choice of score? As the massacre ensues and flesh gives way to boiling liquids, steam, and screams, a fast-paced remix of the classic 1994 industrial rock banger "Closer" by Trent Reznor's Nine Inch Nails plays out. Out of all the licensed songs that could have been used for this horrific needle-drop moment, there are few more fitting both thematically and sonically than this track. Without even considering the themes in common between the song and the episode in question (originally adapted from the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe), the song just suits the scene wonderfully thanks to its grimy, burlesque sound defined by gothic sensibilities, graveled synths, and sexually graphic lyrics.

For some added context: The track is lifted from The Downward Spiral: a conceptual, story-driven album that tells the tale of a self-destructive man on a path toward his self-inflicted doom. This track in particular is a direct, dark, and dirty dive into the aggressive sexual impulses of the protagonist of the record. His lust, his sexual desires, hell — even his sex addiction, are all laid out on display, as sex is the only thing that makes the character feel alive and loving towards himself. Lyrics such as, "My whole existence is flawed, you get me closer to God" are a testament to these themes.

How Nine Inch Nail's "Closer" Relates to Prospero Usher

Image Via Netflix

Sound familiar? In more ways than one, the protagonist of The Downward Spiral can be directly compared to Prospero Usher. Prospero is a young, naive man who feels lost and powerless despite being "America's Prince." He cannot impress his older siblings or father (and therefore cannot chase his goals with company money), and he doesn't know what his calling in life is so, what does Prospero turn to for fulfillment? Sex and excess, of course. Lust is Prospero's main motivation, with him going as far as to attempt to seduce his own sister-in-law to obtain another sexual high in his overstimulated life. Sex is what drives him to organize the illegal party, and thus, walk straight into his demise. In this way, "Closer" is thematically on point as the soundtrack for Prospero's death, as the song takes the thoughts and impulses that drive Prospero and ultimately dooms him and puts them into song format.

All in all, The Fall of the House of Usher's acid rain scene is one of director Mike Flanagan's highlight reels. With its meticulous pacing, moody macabre cinematography, sensual set design, erotic build-up, subsequent flashes of brutal, agonizing gore, and a musical needle drop that couldn't have been more thematically perfect if it tried — it's just awesomely gruesome horror entertainment, plain and simple.