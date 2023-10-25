The Fall of the House of Usher is regarded as one of Mike Flanagan's smartest and most polished works. Featuring top-notch acting and thoroughly intelligent writing, the show has frequently been the subject of praise from critics and general audiences. It mixes an intriguing narrative surrounding dysfunctional wealthy families — much like the fan favorite Succession, but with a dark and fantastical twist — and a brilliant non-linear story.

Flanagan's Gothic fiction work, based on Edgar Allen Poe's stories, is filled with interesting personalities; even if many are unlikable, there is no doubt these characters help elevate the show to higher grounds. The question is, from Prospero Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota) to Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill), who takes the crown for the most intelligent The Fall of the House of Usher character?

10 Prospero Usher

Leading a very self-indulgent, ambitious, and lavish lifestyle, Prospero is the youngest of all Usher siblings. A party animal at his core, he is arguably the least intelligent character in the series. While the young influencer makes a solid attempt at proving his father wrong, he ends up proving him right instead.

It's not that Sapkota's on-screen counterpart isn't smart... it's just that he is a bit too reckless and impulsive for his own good. In the end, those traits ultimately lead Prospero to his tragic fate, which ends up being one of the worst in the series, if not actually the worst.

9 Napoleon Usher

Napoleon Usher (Rahul Kohli) is perhaps one of the most likable and sympathetic members of the Usher family despite being a selfish and drug-dealing flirt. However, he is assuredly not among the best nor most intelligent people in the show.

There weren't many moments where viewers were particularly awed by Leo's wits. Plus, considering that he cheated on his partner, it is only natural to assume that Kohli's character's emotional intelligence is close to none. He might not represent the worst aspects of the Usher clan, but he is far from their best representative.

8 Frederick Usher

Abusive, manipulative, and the epitome of toxic masculinity, Frederick Usher (Henry Thomas, a frequent Mike Flanagan collaborator) is possibly the most detestable character in the series. That being said, the eldest Usher son and the heir to Fortunato is not very smart either.

Although, technically, Thomas' on-screen counterpart is a successful business executive, Frederick is incredibly impulsive and cruel, leaving out much to be desired intelligence-wise. This inevitably makes him a less clever version of his father — though equal amounts power-hungry. The good news? The first-born Usher suffered a satisfying, brutal end.

7 Tamerlane Usher

Intelligent enough to create and manage a wellness brand but not to take proper care of herself, Tamerlane Usher (Samantha Sloyan) is the master of self-sabotaging. However, what she lacks in self-awareness, she has in wit and creativity.

Like many members of the cruel family, the second-eldest Usher child is quite selfish and inevitably pushes away those who actually care for her. She often hides her insecurities under a well-polished social mask, further isolating herself. That being said, Tamerlane does come across as a clever character, even if not the brightest of the bunch.

6 Victorine Lafourcade

Sure, Victorine (played by T'Nia Miller, who also appeared in Flanagan's chilling The Haunting of Bly Manor) is a renowned scientist in the series. But does that automatically mean she is the most intelligent character? Considering the company she's in, the answer isn't as simple.

Perfectionistic and self-absorbed, Voctorine is among the best examples of the obsessive trope. However, she is easily among the most clever Ushers. Her brightness does not get her far nor make up for her awfulness, as she suffers a tragic ending after killing the one she loved the most.

5 Auguste Dupin

Also known as Auggie, Carl Lumbly's observant and aware master logician always knows what's up. He is among the best fictional television detectives and is certainly among the most sympathetic characters in the series, with Lumbly's intriguing performance playing a considerable part in it.

A revenge-hungry man with exceptional analytical skills, Auguste is a smart cookie. In addition to his undeniable intellect, he has a valuable moral compass and always aims to do what's right, giving a voice to those who can't speak for themselves. He stands in stark contrast to the morally bankrupt Ushers while also outpacing them in the brains department - well, most of them, anyway.

4 Camille L'Espanaye

Even if arrogant and too confident for her own good (she really could've used character development), Camille (Flanagan's romantic partner, Kate Siegel) is among the most intelligent folks in the show. Her intellect can be seen in the meeting scenes in the aftermath of Prospero's death.

On top of being media-savvy, the controlling, sharp-tongued Camille is really good with words, making her the ideal candidate to handle public relations at Fortunato. She and Vic are two sides of the same coin — as Verna (Carla Gugino)said, the only difference is that the latter hides her true nature better.

3 Roderick Usher

The family's patriarch, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood and Zach Gilford), could take some notes from his sister Madeline and start thinking before acting. However, he still possesses a mighty intellect and is an undeniably intelligent character.

Before building his empire, Roderick used to be naive and warm; success, wealth, and a life of control turned him into the opposite. While his emotional intelligence is questionable, there is no doubt that he is the brilliant mind behind those life-altering pills - for better and worse.

2 Madeline Usher

It is clear from the beginning that Madeline (Mary McDonnell and Willa Fitzgerald) is one of the smartest characters in television and many fans' choice for the most intelligent character in The Fall of the House of Usher. The Usher sister is a witty master manipulator who doesn't let anyone stop her — not even death, as it would seem.

An eloquent and persuasive speaker, the ruthless Madeline is equal parts a great thinker and observer. She knows her power and exactly when and how to strike, never selling herself short at any given time. Cunning and unafraid to get her hands dirty, Madeline is a mighty opponent. What's not to love?

1 Arthur Pym

Arthur Pym (Star Wars' beloved Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill) is the kind of wise person who knows their way out of things. In the series, he is Roderick and Madeline's right-hand man, receiving high praise from almost everyone in the corrupt family.

Although extremely closed off, Pym always comes out on top — at least until the end, when he makes a respectable choice near the series finale. Not only is Pym a likable character, but he is also an incredibly smart and skilled lawyer in his own right, even if he served as an instrument of Verna's plan.

