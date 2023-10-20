Writer and director, Mike Flanagan, delivers a modern adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher. The series explores the origins of siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher (Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonald), who have established a profitable pharmaceutical company and live a lavish life, but when the Usher children start dying, damning secrets from the brother and sister's past soon come to light.

The Fall of the House of Usher is full of obvious references to Poe's work, but Flanagan's vision oozes with subtle nods and homages that some viewers may have missed. From the significance of Roderick Usher's first wife to the patriarch's mysterious string of texts, these are 10 Easter eggs you might have missed in The Fall of the House of Usher.

10 Annabel Lee

Image via Netflix

Roderick Usher's first wife, Annabel Lee (Katie Parker) is a walking homage to one of Poe's most famous poems, Annabel Lee, which is about the love and loss of his wife, Virginia Clem. The reference is made more apparent by Roderick who, throughout the series, recites various lines from the poem, but there is a deeper meaning behind the first Mrs. Usher than what meets the eye.

RELATED:7 Best Edgar Allan Poe Adaptations to Watch Before 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

According to historians, the loss of Virginia took an intense toll on Poe who died only two years after the passing of his first and only wife. While Annabel Lee doesn't suffer the same fate in Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, Roderick's life is forever changed when the couple split up and despite his success and fortune, he never remarried or ever found love again much like Poe.

9 William Longfellow's Address

Image via Netflix

In the first episode, 'A Midnight Deary,' viewers meet William Longfellow (Robert Longstreet) who is Eliza Usher's boss and secretly the father of her children. Despite Eliza's extensive relationship with Longfellow, he refuses to acknowledge her children as his own and is the definition of a truly powerful, but cruel man.

The numbers in Longfellow's home address, 2640, are the same numbers in the address for Poe's final home in New York. Poe moved into the quiet cottage in 1844 hoping the seclusion and fresh air would help his wife who was battling tuberculous. During his time at the cottage, Poe wrote several of his famous pieces including Eureka, The Bells and, of course, Annabel Lee.

8 Fortunado

Image via Netflix

After the death of their mother, Roderick, and Madeline are determined to fulfill their birthright and take over their father's company, Fortunado. Longfellow is replaced by a cutthroat businessman, Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco) who becomes a major obstacle in the siblings' plan, but they eventually achieve their dream through lies and manipulation.

Fortunado is named after a character in Poe's famous short story, The Cask of Amontillado. Much like Griswold, Fortunado falls victim to the protagonists' plot for revenge and is sealed into a wall alive. On the crucial New Year's Eve night, Flanagan takes this reference a step further with Griswold dressed up as a jester, the same costume Fortunado wears in Poe's story.

7 The Usher Children

Image via Netflix

Roderick Usher is the father of six children; Frederick (Henry Thomas), Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan), Victorine (T'Nia Miller), Camille (Kate Siegel), Napoleon (Rahul Kohli), and Prospero (Sauriyan Sapkota). Every sibling is named after characters from Poe's works and some even correlate with the titles of the episodes adding another layer to each of the Usher child's unfortunate demise.

RELATED: 9 Filmmakers And Their Go-To Stars To Collaborate With

Prospero is named after the prince in The Masque of the Red Death, Camille is the name of one of the victims in The Murders in the Rue Morgue and Napoleon's name is derived from The Spectacles. Victorine is from The Premature Burial of Victorine Lafourcade and the source of Frederick's name stems from the main character in Poe's first published piece, Metzengerstein. Tamerlane is the only Usher child who is named after one of Poe's poems, Tamerlane, which centers around a conquerer by the same name.

6 Arthur Pym

Image via Netflix

The Usher Family would be nothing without their trusted attorney, Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill) who is one of the most interesting characters in the show. The Pym Reaper serves as the family's mouthpiece and "fixes" anything that might shed a negative light on the family's public image.

Hamill's character is named after the protagonist in Poe's only complete novel, The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym from Nantucket. The character's backstory consists of various details from Poe's book including Pym's expedition and the horrors he experienced during his travels. In the novel, Pym stows away aboard a ship called The Grampus, which is also the name Lenore and Frederick name their ship in a bottle.

5 Rufus Griswold

Image via Netflix

After Longfellow's passing, Rufus Griswold takes over as CEO of Fortunado, but unbeknownst to him, he soon becomes a pawn in Roderick and Madeline's game. Even though Roderick agrees to go along with Griswold's rules, an unspoken rivalry begins to form between the two men who are both just using each other for their own personal gain.

While it's been established that Griswold embodies various references to The Cask of Amontillado, the character's name is also significant to Poe's personal life. The character is named after another famous writer, Rufus Wilmot Griswold, who was one of Poe's biggest rivals in the literary world. Initially, the two were cordial, but when Griswold took over Poe's previous job as editor of Graham Magazine, the friendship was irreparably strained.

4 August Dupin

Image via Netflix

Assistant District Attorney, August Dupin (Carl Lumbly) initially met Roderick while investigating one of Fortunado's drug trials. Through the years, Dupin has exhausted all efforts to make the Usher family pay for their crimes, but no matter how much evidence he presents, it's never enough.

The ongoing conversation between Dupin and Usher is one of the few scenarios from Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher, but the inspiration for the determined Dupin comes from another piece of Poe literature. The inspiration behind Dupin comes from Poe's original investigator, C. Auguste Dupin, who made his first appearance in The Murders of the Rouge Morgue, which is considered to be the first fictional detective story.

3 The Black Cat

In episode 4, 'The Black Cat,' Leo lies to his partner, Julius, about his cat, Pluto, and convinces him that she slipped out the door. With no sign of the feline, Leo finally decides to adopt another black cat and pawns it off as Pluto, but while the cat may look like its predecessor, Leo starts to notice something sinister about the elusive new kitty.

RELATED: From Comedic to Villainous: 10 Animated Cinematic Cat Characters

The title and premise of the episode follow the same blueprint as Poe's short story, The Black Cat. In Poe's story,an unnamed narrator has a black cat named Pluto but when the cat bites him, he retaliates by removing one of its eyes and killing the poor thing. Shortly after, he starts to feel guilty and finds another cat that's also missing an eye and looks eerily similar to Pluto, but eventually, the cat drives the narrator into madness.

2 Madeline Usher

Image Via Netflix

Roderick's sister, Madeline, is fascinated by rare Egyptian artifacts and has an extensive collection of her own items to satisfy her obsession. While some might prefer collecting artwork or pottery, Madeline's more interested in morbid items including the tools that were used in the mummification process and sapphires from a royal sarcophagus.

Madeline's unusual collection and the circumstances surrounding her death are a nod to Poe's short story, Some Words with a Mummy. In the story, a group of doctors examines a mummy whose eyes have been replaced with beautiful glass similar to the ones Roderick replaces his sister's eyes with after her death.

1 Roderick's Texts

Image via Netflix

During Roderick's meeting with Dupin, he receives a series of texts from his granddaughter, Lenore (Kyleigh Curran) but chooses not to respond to any of them. Roderick ignores Dupin's insistence to reply, but when Roderick reveals that Lenore passed away earlier that night, he finally shows Dupin the texts which are all a misspelling of 'Nevermore.'

Roderick's texts from Lenore refer to the famous line, 'nevermore,' in arguably one of Poe's most famous short stories, The Raven. The story is told by an unknown narrator who is plagued by a raven while mourning the loss of a woman he loves named Lenore. The name Lenore is also the title of a poem by Poe, which describes the death of a kind woman who, much like Roderick's granddaughter, was taken from the world too soon.

NEXT: Every Mike Flanagan Movie and TV Show, Ranked