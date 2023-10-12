Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first four episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Big Picture Roderick Usher gives a powerful speech to his family, trying to maintain control during a crisis at Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

The focus of "The Black Cat" episode is Roderick's past, particularly his encounter with investigator Auguste Dupin and their attempt to expose a fraudulent scheme involving forged paperwork at Fortunato.

Leo Usher becomes haunted by a violent black cat, and can't tell whether what he is saying is reality or all in his mind.

"We're at battle stations. I'm the commanding officer. I don't wanna hear anything but 'Sir, yes, sir.'" This is the closing to the speech Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) gives his family in Episode 4 of The Fall of the House of Usher in his attempt to keep them in line in the aftermath of both Prospero's (Sauriyan Sapkota) and Camille's (Kate Siegel) deaths. It is also what Mr. Griswold (Michael Trucco) tells a young Roderick (Zach Gilford) when he tries to question the forging of his signature in papers pertaining to some very problematic clinical trials. In both scenarios, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals is going through a crisis and its CEO is trying to keep its staff in line. However, in one of these cases, the staff also doubles as the CEO's family. Thus, the effects produced by the two versions of the same speech are completely different. While Roderick can rest assured, even with all of Leo's rage, that his family will do as they are told, Griswold is mere inches away from feeling the knife in his back. In the end, however, it doesn't really matter. Fortunato Pharmaceuticals will be the end of both Griswold and Roderick. The only difference is how this end will come about.

Though a lot of the action of "The Black Cat" takes place in the present, the series' fourth episode is the first one since the tale of Eliza (Annabeth Gish) in which the most relevant story is set in the past. Napoleon, or simply Leo (Rahul Kohli), was never the most important of the Usher siblings, and he doesn't quite get to be the protagonist in the very episode that ends with his death. Though his spiral into paranoia offers an interesting parallel to Roderick's own dealings with his vascular dementia and even to Juno's (Ruth Codd) desire to cut back on Ligodone, it takes a backseat to young Roderick's story. The real meat of "The Black Cat" is not in its titular cat and the horrors it brings upon the house of Usher, but in what Roderick finds out about his boss and the consequences of his discovery. When push comes to shove, no one will really care if Leo jumped out of a window chasing a cat that may or may not exist. Let's face it, where the Ushers are concerned, he's no Camille. As for Mr. Griswold, well... His life is about to take a turn, one that will usher in (pun intended) a new era for Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

Dupin Asks Roderick to Help Him Bring Down Fortunato

The past is a foreign land in "The Black Cat." It is a land in which Roderick Usher is nothing but a working man living in a one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two children. It is a land in which Auguste Dupin (Malcolm Goodwin) is nothing but an investigator chasing some Medicare fraud. Most importantly, it is a land in which Roderick and Dupin might scratch each other's back. During his trip down memory lane, Roderick reminisces about the first time he met Dupin when the then-young detective tried to ask him for help in bringing down a scheme that had patients enrolled for clinical trials without consent — a scheme that involved Roderick's forged signature.

Ambitious, but still naive, Roderick confronts Mr. Griswold about the forged paperwork but is convinced by his boss to let it all slide, to be a team player, and to help Fortunato reach its goals no matter the cost. Much like Frederick (Henry Thomas) in the 2020s, he says "Sir, yes, sir," hoping that this will help him rise through the ranks of the company.

His wife, Annabel (Katie Parker), isn't impressed. And, for the first time in perhaps forever, she and Madeline (Willa Fitzgerald) are on the same page. Not for the same reasons, of course: Annabel wants Roderick to do the right thing, to expose Fortunato for the corrupt company that it is and quit his job, while Madeline wants her brother to seize the opportunity to destroy Griswold. She wants him to use Dupin to help him take control of Fortunato, a company that she sees as her and Roderick's birthright since it was founded by their father. Whether Roderick will take his sister's advice or not remains to be seen, but considering how closely knit they are, the safe bet is that he will.

Roderick and Madeline Recognize an Old Face

Meanwhile, in the 2020s, the Usher family is dealing with the aftermath of Camille's death, mainly investigating what the hell happened in that lab. Roderick senses that there is something fishy about Victorine's (T'Nia Miller) experiment and that maybe that is why Camille was digging at RUE, but Victorine diverts his attention from the main topic by assuring him that the heart mesh is ready to be tested on humans. With his vascular dementia rapidly declining, to the point where he has begun seeing his son's mutilated body in the middle of intimate moments with his wife, Roderick is ecstatic to hear the news and all but forgets the circumstances of Camille's demise.

And, indeed, Victorine's heart mesh is going into the human trials phase, but whether it should be going into that phase is another matter entirely. Though the device kills more monkeys than it saves, Victorine is getting ready to implant it in the heart of a patient against the better judgment of her girlfriend and colleague, Dr. Alessandra Ruiz (Paola Núñez). Pamela — or should we say Verna (Carla Gugino) — has just signed off all the papers needed for the surgery, and it's only a matter of time before we find out the result.

Much like in Episode 3, Verna has also popped up in some other characters' plots in "The Black Cat." Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan) catches a glimpse of her in one of her husband's fitness live streams and becomes suspicious, and Roderick and Madeline are finally reintroduced to the mysterious woman from their past. They first become aware of her presence through Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill), who gives them an image of the RUE security camera on the night that Camille was killed showing Verna in the laboratory's front desk. This immediately raises a red flag in the siblings' heads, and Madeline tries to go back to the bar in which they first met Verna only to be greeted by wood-covered windows and a very ominous raven.

Mr. Pym also has something important to give Frederick, though Frederick doesn't quite have the tools to understand what it is. He's currently in possession of the burner phone that Prospero gave Morelle (Crystal Balint) in order to invite her to his party. The phone was supposed to receive a one-click-only link that would reveal the location of the orgy — or, as Leo puts it, "cuddle puddle." However, Frederick has no idea how to unlock the phone and spends most of the episode trying to figure it out. The rest of the time, he's either sucking up to his father or getting cocaine from Leo.

Leo's Misguided Attempt to Right His Wrongs Slowly Destroys Him

Speaking of Leo, it's time that we cover what actually happens to him in this episode that ends with his most untimely and bizarre death. Back in Episode 3, he wakes up after a night fueled by alcohol and drugs only to find out that he has murdered his boyfriend Julius' (Daniel Chae Jun) beloved pet cat, Pluto. He gets rid of the body as well as the evidence and lies to Julius about Pluto running away. Episode 4 kicks off with him visiting a pet shelter run by none other than Verna to pick up an identical black cat to replace Pluto.

But the problem is that the new Pluto isn't exactly a sweet kitty. Instead of meowing and purring as Pluto did, she repeatedly scratches Leo on different parts of his body, including his eyeball, and leaves little presents around the house in the form of dead rodents and birds. Leo starts to get paranoid, and Julius believes it all to be because of the drugs. When Julius breaks up with him, Leo tries to get Verna to take the cat away once more, but it's to no avail. The cat is now living inside the walls, or so Leo believes. Much like Roderick being the only one who can see the ghosts in his childhood home, Julius never sees the body of Verna or the cat that Leo claims to have found after smashing all of his loft's walls with a hammer — Thor's hammer, no less.

This descent into madness finally culminates with Leo seeing the cat on his balcony and running to catch her, falling to his death. As Julius gazes upon his ex's broken body on the pavement, shocked and scared, the real Pluto walks over to Leo, softly meowing like the adorable little baby that she is. The camera cuts to show us the bathtub in which Leo had collected all the presents that the fake Pluto had scattered around the house. Like the crawlspace in which Verna's body allegedly was, guarded by the evil black cat, the tub is completely empty. For all intents and purposes, Leo was killed by his own mind. As far as anyone is concerned, Julius was right: he should've cut back on the drugs. But Roderick Usher knows best. He knows that the deaths of his children weren't coincidental. Or at least he's starting to learn.