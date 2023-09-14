The Big Picture Bruce Greenwood leads the cast in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, a haunting limited series arriving on October 12, 2023.

Based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story, the series follows a corrupt family facing the consequences of their morally devoid choices.

Director Mike Flanagan puts a modern twist on the story, reimagining the family as the heads of a money-hungry pharmaceutical company.

Bruce Greenwood is gathering the family in a new image for Netflix’s limited series, The Fall of the House of Usher. From the mind of Mike Flanagan comes the horror director’s latest project with the streamer, set to arrive just in time for the spooky season on October 12, 2023. In a fresh shot courtesy of Total Film, viewers see the family at the center of the haunting mystery sitting around the dinner table. Standing at the helm is patriarch Roderick Usher (Greenwood) who appears to be addressing his guests in a serious manner. Hanging on every word, the rest of the characters are waiting in suspense for what news Roderick has to share with them.

Based on the short story penned by Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher tells the story of a corrupt family that must face the consequences of their past morally-devoid decisions. As he’s been known to do with previous adaptations such as The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan will put a modern-day spin on his telling, reimagining the family as the heads of a money-hungry pharmaceutical company.

As Ryan Murphy has done for his horror anthology series, American Horror Story, Flanagan also likes to bring back collaborators from his impressive horror catalog. In The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan fans can expect to see familiar faces from his previous Netflix and film works, including Carla Gugino, Zach Gilford, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Sauriyan Sapkota, Michael Trucco, and Katie Parker. Along with newcomer Greenwood, the series also features performances from sci-fi legends Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell as well as Willa Fitzgerald and Malcolm Goodwin.

Image via Netflix

What Other Netflix Projects Is Mike Flanagan Behind?

For those who may want to get caught up on the Flanaverse ahead of the arrival of The Fall of the House of Usher, there are plenty of chilling stories to choose from. The Haunting series is a great place to start with either The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor. There’s also the spooky thriller Midnight Mass and the gone-too-soon adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel, The Midnight Club. Whatever title you go to, be prepared for plenty of jump scares and well-developed characters with top-tier acting.

Check out Total Film's latest image from The Fall of the House of Usher below and see the latest trailer for the series.