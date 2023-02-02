Katie Parker has confirmed that she plays the role of Annabel Lee in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt for the Next Exit home release, Parker also told us the upcoming series is unlike anything Flanagan has done before.

While Parker had already mentioned that she would play Annabel Lee last year, so far, Netflix and Flanagan are keeping the lid shut on The Fall of the House of Usher. We’ve known from the start that the series would adapt the short story of the same name by the Gothic King Edgar Allan Poe. We also knew that Flanagan would tap into multiple short stories and poems by the author to create his series. Still, we have no idea how all these different moving parts will fit together, and the confirmation Parker is playing Annabel Lee only thickens the mystery.

Annabel Lee is part of one of Poe’s most famous poems, which tells a story of a love so pure that even angels were jealous of it. As a result, Annabel Lee dies one night when the cold wind comes to take her soul and break her apart from her lover. It’s a touching story, for sure, and a beautiful poem. Still, we wonder how Flanagan might mix so many of Poe’s original texts and make a coherent series that properly homages the author. And to make things more mysterious, Parker promises The Fall of the House of Usher is “totally different” from his previous TV shows. As the star puts it:

“I mean, the wonderful thing about Mike is that he has given me so many different women to play and all like complete caricatures, I feel like. I mean, I play Annabel Lee, that famous poem that, yeah, Edgar Allan Poe wrote about his long-lost love, Annabel Lee. I think that's all I can say about it. Yeah, but I can say that that show, it's going to be really awesome. I think people are going to be like, ‘Whoa, I was not expecting this from Mike Flanagan.’”

Flanagan’s previous series spoke to his unique ability to spin classic horror stories and make something extraordinary out of them, which has us excited for this adaptation. For instance, The Haunting of Bly Manor loosely adapted Henry James' The Turn of the Screw, and The Haunting of Hill House uses Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name to create a completely original story. As for The Midnight Club, Flanagan used the work of Christopher Pike to make his first ongoing series, which unfortunately got cancelled before Season 2. So, we are confident that The Fall of the House of Usher will also become a frightening and profoundly emotional TV experience.

Who Is Involved in The Fall of the House of Usher?

The Fall of the House of Usher cast will include newcomer Malcolm Goodwin and heavy-hitters like Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, and Mary McDonnell. Flanagan is also bringing back other frequent collaborators for The Fall of the House of Usher, including scene-stealer T’Nia Miller, and Midnight Mass cast members Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Robert Longstreet, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Crystal Balint, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Frank Langella was set to star as Roderick Usher but was replaced by Bruce Greenwood after misconduct allegations.

The Fall of the House of Usher is the last project Flanagan does as part of his overall Netflix contract. After that, Flanagan and Trevor Macy will move productions from their Intrepid Pictures label to Prime Video, due to a multiyear deal they’ve signed with Amazon Studios. There’s still no release date for The Fall of the House of Usher, but Flanagan and Macy previously told us we should expect the series sometime in the spring or fall of 2023.

Check out our interview with co-creator, director, writer, and executive producer Flanagan, executive producer Macy, and co-creator and executive producer Leah Fong about their initial plans for Season 2 of The Midnight Club.