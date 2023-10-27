Mike Flanagan's latest haunt comes in the form of an Edgar Allen Poe adaptation, The Fall of the House of Usher. Following the widely terrifying and successful Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, Flanagan brings back his favorite actors for a twisted non-linear tale of morals and consequences.

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood, Zack Gilford) is the patriarch of the wealthy Usher family, and CEO of Fortunato, a tyrant pharmaceutical company under legal pressure. When his children begin gruesomely dying one by one, Roderick and his sister Madeline (Mary McDonell, Willa Fitzgerald) must face their past choices. In this huge cast of characters, there is plenty to love and hate.

13 Frederick Usher

12

Beginning with the oldest, there is Frederick Usher (Henry Thomas), heir to the Usher empire. Upon first impression, he seems caring towards his wife and daughter but somewhat detached from his extended family. However, as things begin to fall apart, Frederick does too. Often considered the 'favorite', Frederick cannot live up to his father's expectations.

Any ounce of likability that Frederick may have held is taken away when his temper begins to show. He is furious with his wife's actions and does unspeakable things to keep her under control. He starts taking a lot of drugs, falling apart at the seams until it is too late. This Usher will not be missed.

11 Prospero Usher

Image via Netflix

The youngest of the family, Prospero Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota) spent his screen time scrambling to find a business venture to present to his father and gain his approval. He is presented as naive, and a bit of a nuisance to the rest of the family. Prospero, or Perry, comes across as spoiled and rude to those around him.

Perry is the first to meet his end, and it is the most gruesome death in the show, with acid raining on him and his fellow partygoers. We might have needed a bit more time to get to know Perry, but what we did see was youthful ignorance and arrogance. However, he gets bonus points for messing with Frederick so often.

10 Victorine LaFourcade

Image via Netflix

Victorine LaFourcade (T'Nia Miller) is the third-oldest Usher child and is working towards an experimental treatment for the heart, alongside her surgeon girlfriend. She appears to be close to Roderick, who is seeking the treatment himself. Her motivations stem from her being useful to her father, and not disappointing him.

RELATED: 10 Best Shows To Watch if You Liked 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

It unfolds that Victorine's experiments are widely unethical, but she is at a point of no return. It is difficult to like a character with such a lack of awareness and empathy, as she does not cease her efforts even after accidentally killing her partner. Despite that, she was a fascinating character to observe.

9 Tamerlane Usher

Image Via Netflix

On to the Gwyneth Paltrow dupe, next is Tamerlane Usher (Samantha Sloyan). Tamerlane is in a way, very put together. She is sure of herself and her brand, alongside her husband whom she uses as a marketing tool for her new lifestyle product. Even as the deaths begin, Tamerlane stays focused on her product launch.

Once again, she is trying to live up to her father's expectations; or even exceed them by starting a new business to give the Usher name a clean slate. Tamerlane is a difficult character to relate to or sympathize with, which brings down her likability. That being said, Tamerlane's arc was a compelling one to follow.

8 Arthur Pym

Image via Netflix

In any given scenario, Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill) is your man. Pym, or the 'Pym Reaper' is Roderick Usher's right-hand man, acting as legal representation. He intercedes crime scenes, tampers with evidence and buries any incriminating information about the Usher family. Arthur Pym is a powerful and mysterious man.

RELATED: 10 Best Mike Flanagan Characters, Ranked

His likability stems from Mark Hamill's compelling performance as Pym, as he captures the corruption and mystery of this character. Pym appears when the characters need him, and will do anything that is asked of him. He is a fascinating character to explore onscreen, despite ultimately having dark secrets and atrocities of his own.

7 Napoleon Usher

Image via Netflix

Napoleon Usher (Rahul Kohli) might arguably be the worst member of the Usher family, with his tendency to cheat and lie. He also deals drugs and doesn't seem like the world's best boyfriend. Napoleon 'Leo' Usher has everything he could want, and works as a game developer. He also hates cats...

However, for fans of the show, Leo is likable for his humor and odd behavior. It is mostly down to Rahul Kohli's acting, as it manages to engage fans in Leo's storyline, despite how dark and disturbing it is. Leo has a heart hidden under there somewhere, even if it is deep down.

6 Roderick Usher

Image via Netflix

Roderick Usher is the man that this story revolves around. Roderick builds an empire on a drug that he claims is not addictive, despite it being the cause of millions of problems and deaths. He continues to have children even after striking his deal with Verna (Cara Gugino), wherein his children would die alongside him in exchange for a life of luxury and freedom.

Roderick is ultimately the villain of this story, which is why fans love him. Or they hate to love him. He manages to trick people around him (and the viewers) that he has a heart, but that is doubtful. He charms everyone, claiming that all he wants to do is take away pain. Despite the trickery, he is likable because of the depth and complexity of his character.

5 Auguste Dupin

Image via Netflix

Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly) was really just trying his best. After being double-crossed by Roderick decades ago, Auguste Dupin remained on the case against Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. In the show, he is in court attempting to hold Roderick and the company accountable for the harm they have caused.

RELATED: 10 Great Actors Mike Flanagan Loves To Work With

Dupin is the classic hero figure, trying to right the wrongs and injustices in the world. He is easily likable as one of the few characters with a moral compass, even despite becoming entangled with the Usher family curse. It is satisfying when Dupin finally wins and leaves it all behind, returning to his husband and family knowing he did his best.

4 Camille L'Espanaye

Image via Netflix

Kate Siegel's acting abilities never cease to amaze fans, with an incredible range that now covers narcissistic rich women with a talent for covering up a scandal. Camille L'Espanaye is spoiled and privileged just like the rest of her siblings, but she does it in style. Siegel is hilarious as Camille, making her one of the most compelling characters to watch.

Camille is not one to be trusted, but she justifies her own actions. Even as she was about to meet her end, she was digging up dirt on Victorine's medical experiments on monkeys, prepared to share it with the world. Camille is definitely one to have around during a crisis.

3 Verna

Image Via Netflix

Everybody loves a villain, especially a shape-shifting demon who delivers justice for the Usher family's atrocities. She was only keeping up her end of the bargain, after all. Verna, an anagram for Raven (rel back to Edgar Allen Poe) acts as the bringer of death, in line with the agreement she struck up with Roderick and Madeline.

RELATED: 10 Best Carla Gugino Movies and TV Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Ultimately, she cannot be considered a true villain; that lies with Roderick, who continued to have children despite the agreement that they would die. The continuous Flanagan project standout Cara Gugino's portrayal of Verna was incredible, balancing between brutality and mercy. She brings the consequences. Fans can't help but love her.

2 Lenore Usher

Image via Netflix

Lenore Usher (Kyliegh Curran) was the real MVP of The Fall of the House of Usher. Expertly portrayed by Curran, Lenore is a young girl full of kindness, selflessness and drive. She is the opposite of her father Frederick, and her various aunts and uncles. Roderick states that she is more like Annabel Lee (Katie Parker), his first wife.

As the antithesis of the other Usher family members, Lenore's actions are all the more effective. She goes against Pym and gives a statement to the authorities about her father, in an attempt to save her mother. She was smart, careful and had the best intentions. Her death hurt the most, and even Verna showed her mercy with a fast painless death.

1 Madeline Usher

Image via Netflix

If there was one person who was switched on at all times, it was Madeline Usher. As Roderick's twin sister, Madeline had to be responsible for her brother from a very young age, coaching him through situations to get the best outcome. When the deaths begin, Madeline is the powerhouse of the family as Roderick falls behind.

Madeline is a genius; meaning she knows how to control everyone and everything. But more importantly, she is self-aware. Madeline is not exempt from the cruelty of the family, but she is cunning and ruthless. Madeline also stopped herself from having children after the deal with Verna. Madeline Usher was a queen, indeed.

NEXT: 10 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'