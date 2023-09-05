The Big Picture Mike Flanagan, known for his chilling horror work, is set to release his adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix in October.

The series poster showcases a ghastly family portrait covered in blood, featuring Flanagan regulars and a mysterious figure.

While The Fall of the House of Usher has been adapted before, Flanagan will incorporate elements from other iconic works by Edgar Allan Poe, creating a unique version.

Mike Flanagan is one of the best names in modern horror. From The Haunting of Hill House to Midnight Mass to Doctor Sleep, the writer-director has been giving genre fans chills for the last decade. With the Halloween season right around the corner, Flanagan’s about to traumatize us one final time on Netflix with his adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher. The haunting series, based on the work of legendary writer Edgar Allan Poe, is set to debut in October and the new series poster gives audiences a glimpse at Usher’s star-studded ensemble.

The image shows a ghastly family portrait covered in blood. The cast members featured here are Flanagan regulars like Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Samantha Sloyan, Bruce Greenwood, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Mary McDonnell. Walking away from the tragic photo is a mystery figure in a black dress, red hooded robe, and creepy-looking mask. However, this poster can’t contain Usher's entire massive cast. Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, Willa Fitzgerald, Robert Longstreet, and Carla Gugino all have roles to play in the series among others. While The Fall of the House of Usher has been adapted countless times before — most famously in the 1960 film starring Vincent Price — Flanagan will pull from many of Poe's other iconic works to tell his unique version.

Image via Netflix

Flanagan’s Final Netflix Series...For Now

Whether it be the time-bending horror of Oculus, the slasher thrills of Hush, or the epic scale of Doctor Sleep, Flanagan's horror sensibilities are like no other. However, it’s his work with Netflix that has rightfully received the most praise from the genre community. Both The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor introduced the director to a larger audience while presenting interpersonal nightmares the likes of which we hadn’t seen before. Flanagan has now moved on from Netflix, signing a new deal with Amazon late last year, which makes The Fall of the House of Usher feel like an emotional send-off to Flanagan's time with the streamer. That mostly has to do with this limited series’ insane cast which is like a loving family to fans at this point given so many of them have been in Flanagan’s past projects.

When Does ‘House of Usher’ Release?

The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere on October 12, 2023. You can view the new poster down below as horror fans wait for the first trailer to drop.