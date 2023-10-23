The Big Picture Tamerlane's death in The Fall of the House of Usher is hauntingly beautiful, despite being less gory than her siblings' deaths.

Tamerlane's descent into madness is driven by her insomnia, a relatable distress that affects her relationships and mental state.

The terrifying aspect of Tamerlane's fate is that the effects of sleep deprivation and mental instability can happen to anyone, making her story a cautionary tale.

When it comes to blood and guts in The Fall of the House of Usher, the death of Tamerlane Usher (Samantha Sloyan) falls right in the middle of the scale. The honor of the gnarliest death goes to either Perry's (Sauriyan Sapkota) acid shower, Camille's (Kate Siegel) bloody chimpanzee attack, or Frederick's (Henry Thomas) bisection. Tamerlane's is still a painful-looking death, with shattering mirrors around her home and shards impaling her entire body. While it's way less gorey than her siblings' endings, Tamerlane gets a beautiful-looking death. It's an extremely aesthetically pleasing scene, from the apartment cloaked in a rich, absinthe green somewhat reminiscent of Hitchcock's Vertigo, to Tamerlane dressed in a gorgeous matching dress, to the final slow-motion matrix jump at the end to smash a mirror on the ceiling before it all comes crashing down on top of her. While it's an intensely distressing sequence, it's a genuine work of art.

The beauty doesn't lessen how frightening Tamerlane's descent is because what truly pushes her down this spiral toward the grave is a distress that a lot of people can relate to: Insomnia. It's established over several episodes that since, and maybe even before the Usher family goes on trial, and the string of mysterious deaths, Tamerlane has been forgoing sleep entirely. Her husband William (Matt Biedel) is already worried about her health by Episode 6, titled "Goldbug", but she ignores him due to her stress and obsession with the poorly timed launch of her wellness brand. The events shown in her episode largely revolve around the effects of long-term sleep deprivation, which the cast and crew manage to beautifully, accurately, and disturbingly encapsulate.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Sees Tamerlane Go Through the Symptoms of Insomnia

Image via Netflix

Losing your temper — this is something that all of us have experienced at some point in our lives. You had a rough night and the next morning you get out the wrong side of the bed. You're sluggish, irritable, can't pay attention to people, and you're grumpier than usual. This can erupt into a full-blown conniption, an outburst of emotion, I know that if I'm not in bed by a certain time tears are inevitable. It can cause symptoms similar to anxiety, depression, and ADHD in its intensity. This is the first thing we see in Tamerlane, though she isn't exactly the most chilled-out person regardless of her sleep schedule. Despite living a rather charmed life as a wellness guru with a fitness influencer husband and a big Pharma nepotism baby, Tamerlane is often extremely stressed and short-tempered, constantly sniping at those around her, especially her siblings. This reaches a head in "Goldbug," with her lashing out at her husband who, up to this point, has been nothing but accommodating and concerned for Tamerlane. She says a lot of cruel things that can't be taken back: That the marriage was a lie, that she married him for his image and internet following, and she aggressively accuses him of infidelity. This causes him to leave her for good, but a broken relationship will soon become the least of Tamerlane's problems.

Mike Flanagan Makes Sleep Deprivation Terrifying

Image Via Netflix

Tamerlane pushes herself further into the depths of sleep deprivation. She gets to the point where even popping numerous prescription sleeping tablets is completely futile. Something displayed very well in this episode is micro-sleeping. People may know this as the reason we're urged to pull over and rest rather than drive while fatigued. Briefly nodding off, sometimes while looking fully awake, just for a matter of minutes or seconds. This is shown in this episode with quick time distortion, in one frame things are normal, then in a blink, it's five minutes later. Tamerlane starts to perceive time differently, going into brief periods of autopilot. She revises her opening speech for the launch, and the next thing she knows, she's crudely scribbled over the whole thing, with no memory of doing it. This continues to happen throughout the episode, time becoming an illusion when she's running on fumes, but that's not the only illusion she wrestles with.

It's not established in the show whether Tamerlane has a history of severe mental illness. She has issues and needs a therapist, no doubt about that, but not the kind that involves the distortion of memories, or seeing things that aren't real. A sex worker named Candy, who is another manifestation of Verna (Carla Gugino), keeps appearing to her, making her more and more paranoid that her husband is having an affair. But moments that she thought were between Candy and William, are actually between her and William, and no one else seems to see Candy except for Tamerlane.

Tamerlane’s Death Isn’t as Scary as Her Descent Into Madness

Image Via Netflix

What makes Tamerlane's fate the most terrifying out of the lot is that it could happen to any of us, given the appropriate circumstances. Few of us will die the same way many of the Ushers did, few of us will get our face ripped off by a chimpanzee or melted by acid. A lot of us will experience sleep deprivation to some degree, and many of us will go through what Tamerlane went through, at least in the psychological sense. It's almost a cautionary tale within a cautionary tale, though you won't be killed in the same way, accidents can happen when you're suffering from a long bout of sleeplessness, accidents that can result in you getting very badly hurt — or worse. While Tamerlane Usher's death is far from the gnarliest of the series, it's an extremely terrifying situation to watch someone go through — especially when it could happen to anyone.