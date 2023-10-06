The Big Picture The Fall of the House of Usher is a new television series produced by Mike Flanagan for Netflix that follows a wealthy family whose past and present are engulfed in strange tragedies.

Roderick Usher and his twin sister, Madeleine, lead their relatives into the future, but their success will be overshadowed by mysterious deaths in their family that they can't explain.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill, and will premiere on Netflix on October 12th.

Destiny is coming for a complicated family in a new teaser for The Fall of the House of Usher, the next television series produced by Mike Flanagan for Netflix. Following a rhyme coming straight from Edgar Allan Poe's work, a mysterious figure walks along the portraits of the main characters that will be featured in the upcoming adaptation. Fortune favors the bold, but as the Usher family is about to learn, destiny isn't on the side of people who exploit others for profit, and a man will lose everything he values because of what he has done to his community.

The eight episodes of the series will follow Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the leader of a family that has turned wealthy thanks to the pharmaceutical industry. Alongside his twin sister, Madeleine (Mary McDonnell), the pair lead their relatives into the future as the adaptation explores their past, given how performers have been cast for multiple younger versions of both roles. But what they have accomplished in their careers will be shadowed by the strange tragedies that will begin to claim lives in their family, for reasons they can't seem to explain. No one will be safe from the curse afflicting the House of Usher.

What Roderick will have to face will be coming straight out of his nightmares, with several of his children dying in mysterious ways. Some of the businessman's children will be portrayed by Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan and Kate Siegel, with the cast set to continue Flanagan's tradition of telling new stories from actors that can be seen in his previous work. It's been five years since The Haunting of Hill House established the filmmaker as a horror powerhouse, and the working relationship between some of the faces behind it continues to deliver narratives of quality.

Image via Netflix

A Brilliant Ensemble Cast

Since The Fall of the House of Usher was always planned as the next big horror story Flanagan would tell on Netflix, Carla Gugino will star in the prominent role of Verna. The actress has accomplished to work on a wide variety of intense performances thanks to the projects developed by Flanagan, and it looks like their next collaboration won't be the exception. And as if the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation didn't have enough star power already, Mark Hamill joined the series in a mysterious role.

You can check out the new look at The Fall of the House of Usher below, before the series premieres on Netflix on October 12: