The Big Picture The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest terrifying series from horror auteur Mike Flanagan, set to premiere on October 12 on Netflix.

The Usher family, similar to the Sacklers, is a modern-day crime family profiting from others' pain. Consequences ensue as a mysterious woman from their past seeks revenge.

The series features a stacked cast of Flanagan regulars, including Mark Hamill, along with new additions. The Fall of the House of Usher could be Flanagan's final series on Netflix.

Spooky season is never complete without something from horror auteur Mike Flanagan. The creator has delivered one terrifying and delightful series after another ahead of Halloween, from 2018's The Haunting of Hill House to 2022's The Midnight Club. Now, there's only a month left until the curtain rises on his Edgar Allen Poe adaptation The Fall of the House of Usher and Netflix has released the official trailer to celebrate. Consequences have come for the Usher family as the heirs of their pharmaceutical empire fall off one by one at the hands of an enigmatic woman from their youth.

The trailer opens on a foreboding Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), one of the two siblings who founded Fortunato Pharmaceuticals and built their unshakable empire of wealth and power, as he envisions the end of their family. The Usher family is a modern-day crime family not unlike the Sacklers who profit from the pain of others. Always able to escape legal consequences, they have the power to "neutralize" anyone who would threaten them and their piles of cash. Alas, consequences have come for this family of "stunted hearts" whose carefree lifestyle is interrupted when one of their siblings drops dead and everyone is immediately struck by paranoia.

The woman from the Ushers' past begins showing up constantly, promising a reckoning for the family for all the skeletons in their closet. Even with the help of an investigator (Mark Hamill), there's no saving the family from the supernatural wrath brought upon them as bloody, ghostly figures haunt their lives and each is placed in grave danger. Usher's Giallo inspirations are obvious with a thick atmosphere, a terrifying mystery surrounding the woman and what she's capable of, and plenty of blood culminating in one final scene where Roderick faces down a crimson-soaked figure which may be his downfall.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Boasts a Stacked Cast of Flanagan Regulars

Image via Netflix

Flanagan projects are well known for the many recurring actors he typically taps to take part and Usher is no different. Plenty of repeat customers are mixed into the cast along with some welcome new additions like Hamill. Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet are all on board.

Directorial duties for the series will be split between Flanagan and Michael Fimognari who's been a regular cinematographer for the creator and previously helmed a pair of episodes for his ill-fated The Midnight Club. Both will direct four of the eight episodes. There's some extra significance to Usher as it could be the final of Flanagan's series to hit Netflix for some time with his and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures deal coming to an end at the streamer. Amazon will be their new home after inking a multi-year exclusive deal to keep creating terrifying content for the foreseeable future on Prime Video.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on October 12. Check out the trailer below.