Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the whole season of The Fall of the House of Usher.

Of all the questions that linger in the air as we watch The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan's newest Netflix miniseries, few are as pressing and unnerving as who is Verna. Played by Carla Gugino, one of Flanagan's favorites, the character appears in the very first episode of the show, both watching the funeral of the Usher children from afar and introducing herself to young Madeline (Willa Fitzgerald) and Roderick Usher (Zack Gilford) as a friend. It is clear from the get-go that her presence means something ominous for the titular family, but the show makes a big mystery out of who she is and what exactly she's after. Well, she is after the lives of Roderick Usher's (Bruce Greenwood) heirs, that much becomes clear when she pops up at Prospero's (Sauriyan Sapkota) masked orgy to claim his soul as well as that of his guests while sparing his waitstaff. Since we know from the title and the trailers that The Fall of the House of Usher shall see the demise of all the members of the powerful family behind the Fortunato pharmaceutical empire, it's not hard to guess that Verna will play a central role in the deaths that are to come. But the question remains as to why she's doing it. Does she have a vendetta against Roderick Usher? Is she some sort of supernatural entity? Do the deaths of the Usher children have anything to do with whatever she told Madeline and Roderick on that fateful night between 1979 and 1980?

These questions are all answered by the end of The Fall of the House of Usher, though some more satisfyingly than others. No, Verna isn't the kind to have vendettas, though she does seem to have a particular preference for cruel, powerful people. Yes, the deaths of the Usher children are very much connected to that bizarre New Year's Eve. But, even though it becomes clear by the final episodes of the series that Verna is indeed something other than human, the show never tells us quite properly what she is. She's the raven, of course, a reference to Edgar Allan Poe's most famous poem: she can shapeshift into a raven, and her name is an anagram for the word raven. But, in the world of The Fall of the House of Usher, what is this entity known as the raven? That is where we start to get into some nebulous territory...

Verna Strikes a Deal with Roderick and Madeline in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Verna first crosses paths with Roderick and Madeline Usher when they are looking for a place to lie low and build an alibi after killing their then-boss, Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco), in the final throes of 1979. Running away from Fortunato's corporate New Year's party, the siblings wander into a bar in which Verna works as a bartender. Little do they know that said bar isn't even a real place, but has created itself just to receive them, and that they shall emerge from its doors with their lives completely changed.

After the clock strikes 12, the bar's other patrons leave the scene, and Verna leaves her spot behind the counter for an interesting, spooky conversation with the Ushers. Charmed by their ambition and their lack of scruples, she asks them what would they do in order to achieve the life that they believe to be theirs by birthright. As they proclaim themselves to have no limits whatsoever, the conversation takes a particularly bizarre turn. Verna reveals to them that she knows that they have just murdered someone and promises them a life free of repercussions from this or any other crime they may commit in the future. She also offers them everything that they've ever wanted, all the money and all the power that they were denied when their father, a former CEO of Fortunato, refused to acknowledge them as his children.

But there is a caveat. Verna's offer stands just as long as Madeline and Roderick are willing to sacrifice something as collateral. And what she wants is unnegotiable: whenever they die, and they must go together, their lineage must die with them. They shall have no heirs to further their legacy. Madeline is a little taken aback, and, indeed, after leaving the bar, she gets an IUD in order to make sure that she shall have no children. Roderick, however, doesn't even bat an eye before agreeing to Verna's terms, though he already has two children. His logic is that a short life filled with luxury is better than a long one lived in struggle. Thus, he also doesn't bat an eye before fathering another four kids besides Frederick (Henry Thomas) and Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan).

It's hard to know how much Roderick actually took Verna's words to heart. He himself tells Madeline (Mary McDonnell) that he doesn't know what he believes after they leave the bar and turn around to see nothing but an empty building covered with plywood and adorned with graffiti of a raven. Verna, however, did mean what she said, and as Roderick is diagnosed with vascular dementia and given just a few years to live in Episode 2, she comes to collect. This is why Verna is present in the deaths of all the Usher children (and the one grandchild), personally plucking them off one by one: she kept her end of the bargain, and now it's Roderick and Madeline's time.

Verna Is the Raven, But What Exactly Does That Mean?

There is one word that we used in the previous paragraph that is of the utmost importance when we speak of Verna: collect. As a raven, Verna enjoys collecting things, more specifically shiny things - not in the sense that they emit a natural glow, but in that they are precious to the people who own them. So, she collects lives, the lives of the loved ones that enter a contract with her. She also collects important belongings from the people that she kills, as evidenced by the final scene of The Fall of the House of Usher, in which Verna decorates the Ushers' graves with some of their most precious things, from Madeline's sapphires to Victorine's (T'Nia Miller) heart mesh.

Verna isn't just any raven, she's the raven, the ominous bird of doom and gloom that lends its name to Poe's poem. But what does it entail? Well, for starters, Verna is an immortal entity. If not Death herself, as Madeline puts it, she's at least someone who has complete control over death. This is evidenced by the photographs showing Verna side by side with powerful people as far as the early 20th century and by the fact that she cannot be killed: both Madeline and Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill) try to off Verna in different ways only for her to reappear right behind them.

Verna's penchant for hanging around rich, powerful people can also be attributed to her corvid nature. After all, due to their love for all things shiny, it is believed that ravens also have a liking for objects that humans consider valuable. So, it is no wonder that Verna seeks to enlarge her collection of souls by going where the money is. But Verna isn't just about the wealth. She's also into poetic justice. Over and over, she makes it clear to the Usher children that they don't have to die horrible deaths. If they were better people, they could've all passed peacefully on their beds. She tries to give Prospero an out and even confesses that she went a bit overboard with Frederick's death due to his extraordinary cruelty towards his wife.

The biggest evidence of Verna's brand of justice, however, is her care for Lenore (Kyliegh Curran), an honest, loving teen who is indeed allowed to go instantly, without an ounce of pain. And, in the end, when it's time to put the objects that she collected in place, Verna has nothing for Lenore's grave, instead offering her a gift in the form of one of her feathers tied to a white rose. This is also a reference to Poe's "The Raven", for, in the poem, the ominous bird appears after the death of a "sainted maiden whom the angels name Lenore" and the narrator asks its companion to "leave no black plume as a token". Verna, however, does not heed this request.