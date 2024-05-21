The Big Picture The BBC crime thriller The Fall draws inspiration from the true crime case of Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK serial killer.

The psychological series reverses the classic whodunit approach, creating a slow-burn cat-and-mouse game between Gillian Anderson's powerful detective and Jamie Dornan's horrifying serial killer, Paul Spector.

The Fall intentionally demystifies the pop culture sensationalism surrounding serial killers, focusing instead on the victims' tragedies and the underlying misogyny fueling Spector's crimes.

The true crime genre was intriguing and terrifying us long before its popularity boom in the 2010s. Although the subject demands an ethical approach in both depiction and consumption, real-life crimes are a source of understandably haunting fascination. That mentality extends to the fiction true crime inspires, whether it's the comforts of Agatha Christie's detective novels, the long-running Law & Order series, or the grittier tales of the modern streaming era (True Detective, Black Bird, Luther, etc). In some way, all fiction draws from our individual and collective experiences. Few capture the horrifying fears tied to a serial killer more viscerally and thoughtfully than 2013's The Fall, an electrifyingly psychological crime thriller. Written and created by Allan Cubitt, the BBC series was Jamie Dornan's first leading role and Gillian Anderson's welcome return to serialized television after The X-Files concluded in 2002. Even though The Fall is fictional, a specific true crime case inspired it on several prominent fronts.

What Inspired Jamie Dornan’s ‘The Fall’?

Series creator Allan Cubitt found a kernel of an idea after reading Bind, Torture, Kill: The Inside Story of BTK, the Serial Killer Next Door, written by four journalists closely involved with serial killer Dennis Rader's case. From 1974 to 1991, Rader murdered at least 10 individuals in the Wichita, Kansas area. His victims were primarily women but included men and children, and all save one were strangled in some form. After his 2005 arrest, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and confessed to the charges in court. The jury sentenced Rader to 10 consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole.

Written by Wichita Eagle journalists Roy Wenzl, Tim Potter, L. Kelly, and Hurst Laviana, The Inside Story of BTK opens with a first-person reproduction of Rader’s first murder. Cubitt was intrigued by a fictional story that immediately establishes the killer's identity and prizes psychological tension over sustaining a mystery with plot twists or extensive subterfuge.

As Cubitt told World Screen in a 2013 video interview, the concept created “two big questions" for him:

"Why is [this killer] doing what he’s doing, and how [possible is it] to get any insight into his psychology and the kind of person who can perpetrate crimes of that sort, and yet, in his case, still be a functioning human being who has a job, a responsible job, who is married and has two children. How is it that he can compartmentalize his life to the degree that he does?"

What Is ‘The Fall’ About?

Cubitt then developed The Fall, a crime drama predicated upon reversing the classic whodunit. Released in 2013 to high acclaim and running for three seasons, events open with the London Metropolitan Police dispatching celebrated Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Anderson) to Belfast, Ireland, to investigate the unsolved murder of Sarah Kay (Laura Donnelly). Dornan plays Paul Spector, Sarah's murderer and the "Belfast Strangler" terrorizing his city under the guise of respectable family man normalcy.

It takes time before Spector's wife, Sally Ann (Bronagh Waugh), questions her husband's unexplained behavior. Still, neither she nor their two young children suspect Paul of more than infidelity. Only Stella, courtesy of her natural insight, realizes that an active serial killer stalks Belfast's streets. With Stella as hunter and Spector as both hunter and prey, The Fall becomes a slow-burn cat-and-mouse exchange between heroine and villain and a heartstopping race against time to prevent Spector from stealing another woman's life.

How Is Jamie Dornan’s ‘The Fall’ Inspired by a True Story?

Ahead of The Fall's Season 1 finale, Allan Cubitt told The Times, "Yes, Spector is [Dennis] Rader to an extent." Like Rader, Paul Spector stalks, binds, tortures, and strangles women. As illustrated in the book Bind, Torture, Kill: The Inside Story of BTK, Radar, like Spector, staged photographs of his victims and himself inside their homes. Evading capture for almost 30 years, Radar was also a married father, a compliance officer, and an employee for ADT Security Services installing systems in the neighborhood he left terror-stricken. He was active in his community as a Boy Scout troop leader and respected in his church, even serving as its president at one point. In 2019, Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, told ABC News: “We looked like a normal American family because we were a normal family. [...] The father you know is not capable of any of this."

Such an appalling reality recalls Cubitt's second creative drive behind The Fall: how do you discover a murderer who hides in broad daylight? Paul Spector is the serial killer next door. He's married with children and a grief counselor, which lets him conceal his lethal crimes behind professionalism but be emotionally vampiric with his patients. Placing Spector in Belfast instead of the typical London setting stemmed from how Dennis Rader lived in the Wichita area unnoticed for decades. Belfast, although Ireland's second-most populated city, suited Cubitt's geographical needs and seemed like a place "where you might have thought it would be easier to catch a serial murderer," Cubitt said. He elaborated in his World Screen interview:

"The idea that you could [...] perhaps begin to represent in drama how difficult it is to find, to track down someone like that, who's leaving no clues, who's forensically aware, who's intelligent, but who's driven by a horrible compulsion, an addiction of some sort."

‘The Fall’ Demystifies True Crime Media

Mentality-wise, Cubitt also drew from serial killer Ed Kemper, who would later become a prominent figure in Netflix's fictionalized true crime series Mindhunter. ​​"What intrigues me about some serial killers is that they often have an arrogance that they can get away with what they do," Cubitt told The Times. "Those who are not psychotic, like Spector and Rader, know the difference between right and wrong at one level.” Like many criminals, Rader chased fame; his boastful letters to law enforcement led to his 2004 arrest.

The Fall might explore a sadist criminal’s psychology, but it intentionally demystifies the sensationalism surrounding serial killers, be they fictional or true crime. Paul Spector is no charismatic genius to secretly admire. Examining his motivations explores the "age-old" evil that is misogyny, with Stella as the series' collected, inarguable, and feminine voice of reason. Dornan's performance choices enhance this lack of hyperbole. Spector easily transitions between personalities at will, but he's a pathetic figure driven by an expectant arrogance that's as common as his hatred of women. Ultimately, it doesn't matter that his childhood experiences inform him. He understands the cruel depravity of his actions and chooses to kill anyway. He doesn't care, and that's the point. In his mind, everything revolves around his desires and his anger.

Spector's victims, especially Sarah Kay, aren't just inanimate bodies to pose, sexualize, and mourn, but women with full lives who deserve justice. His daughter is too young to understand the murders or that something's wrong with her father, but his actions give her ferocious night terrors. Even though Season 3 somewhat stumbles at keeping Spector in line, The Fall is a character study about evil and what stopping such malevolence steals from Stella's human goodness. No matter how much the series pulls from reality, The Fall refuses to sacrifice women on the altar of Spector's psyche, or glamorize, and therefore endorse, the pop culture image of the serial killer.

The Fall is available to stream on BritBox.

