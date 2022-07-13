One of the oddest Emmy categories every year is the awards for Best Television Movie. While a decade ago, this award helped spotlight films that never made it to theaters, it feels largely irrelevant in the streaming era. It gets particularly confusing when streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu campaign some of their releases for Oscars, and others for Emmys. This year’s “Best TV Movie” nominees include Showtime’s Ray Donovan: The Movie, HBO’s The Survivor, Disney+’s Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, Paramount+’s Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, and The Roku Channel’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Absent from the list is HBO Max’s The Fallout, an award-winning independent film that was purchased by the streaming service shortly after winning the Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award, Brightcove Illumination Award, and Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award at the 2021 South by Southwest Film Festival. Although it was released theatrically by Warner Bros. in territories that do not have access to HBO Max, The Fallout skipped theaters in the U.S. in favor of an Emmys run. It’s unfortunate that a film this beloved missed its chance at the Emmys, and won’t contend for end-of-year film awards. It’s even more unfortunate considering that The Fallout’s gripping depiction of the ramifications of gun violence are sadly more timely than ever.

The Fallout tells an all-too familiar story of a community rocked by the aftermath of a school shooting. This is subject material that’s been extensively covered in documentaries and nonfiction storytelling, and The Fallout does not claim to be covering real events. However, there’s a truthfulness to the way that the film details the way that adolescent characters have to wrestle with this unforgettable trauma on top of all the standard anxieties of growing up. They’re saddled with bearing the consequences for their leaders’ inaction. The Fallout deserved the Emmy nomination not just because it's great, but because in the wake of countless similar tragedies this year alone, it's the type of film that can heal.

Seeing this story through a personal narrative makes it even more emotionally devastating. The Fallout follows the high school student Vada (Jenna Ortega), who ducks out of class to pick up a call from her younger sister, Amelia (Lumi Pollack). Her sister’s phone call inadvertently saves her life; as Vada scrolls through her phone, she overhears shrieking and gunfire from outside. The sequence is entirely focused on her reactions. Vada is left to piece together what’s going on, as other survivors make their way into the bathroom.

This sequence is so effective because it limits the viewers’ knowledge of the events to what Vada can see. She’s scared and confused, and she doesn’t know who to credit her survival with. It sets up a complex dynamic between Vada and her sister that captures her survivor’s guilt. What should Vada reveal to Amelia? What is her responsibility as a sibling, and what is the best way for them both to heal?

The other relationship that emerges from this haunting scene is Vada’s bond with the two students that she shared the bathroom with. Mia Reed (Maddie Ziegler) is the type of upper class, popular girl with whom Vada is friendly, but doesn’t know personally. She’s also wrecked with guilt when she learns that her fellow survivor, Quinton Hasland (Miles Finch), lost his brother in the shooting. This forces Vada to look at her sister in a whole new light; she suddenly feels more guilty about scolding her sister for her annoying habits, considering that this is something Quinton will never be able to do again.

The Fallout makes a gamble with showing how these three characters’ lives become intertwined; it would have been disrespectful to suggest that there is some sort of beauty that emerged from such a horrific day. However, the film simply shows that this generation of young people are much more empathetic, caring, and loving than they should ever be expected to be. These characters walk different paths of life, but they’re forced to bond with the only people that can relate to what they’re going through.

Although the film shows how the aftermath of trauma can forge new friendships, it also shows how it can divide old ones. Vada feels herself pulling away from her best friend, Nick Feinstein (Will Ropp), who has become an ardent activist for gun control in the wake of the tragedy. It's not that Vada disagrees with anything that Nick is saying, but his impassioned cries for the government to do something only reminds her of the events that she witnessed. Growing apart from your longtime friends is something that most teenagers have to deal with; the fact that Vada and Nicks’ disillusionment with each other is spurred by violence is simply egregious.

The film is also respectful with the ways that Vada is now saddled with filtering all of her life’s problems through the shooting. She doesn’t always want to talk to her mother (Julie Bowen) about how she was feeling, but now her mother suspects that it's due to post-traumatic stress disorder. Vada had been largely ambiguous in her sexuality, but given her new friendship with Mia, she begins to explore the possibilities of a same-sex relationship.

What makes The Fallout such a great learning tool is the way that it ends in media res. In some ways, Vada has begun to heal. She agrees to move forward as friends with Mia, makes progress with her therapist (Shailene Woodley in one of her best performances), and begins to share her feelings with her family. After realizing that Amelia is also feeling survivor’s guilt, as she felt that her phone call put her sister in more danger, Vada explains to Amelia that neither of them should feel any responsibility for anything that happened. However, Vada is now saddled with new problems. Her mother wasn’t quite ready to hear about all of her daughter’s stresses (including intimate details of her sex life), and she may never be able to talk to Nick the same way again.

The last scene of The Fallout is a heartbreaking reminder of the times that we’re living in. Vada appears to be doing better, and is awaiting a reunion with Mia. As she scrolls through her phone waiting for Mia outside her dance class, she gets a notification about yet another school shooting that’s dominated the headlines. In the time between The Fallout’s SXSW debut and its streaming release, these stories haven’t dwindled in the slightest.