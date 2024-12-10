The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno has debuted a glow-up, and fans are in shock! The reality TV star, who has always been vocal about her aspiration to become a fashion model, has wowed her fans with a dramatic transformation. In The Family Chantel Season 4, Jimeno had previously competed in the Miss Universe Dominican Republic but, unfortunately, couldn’t even make it to the top five.

According to Screen Rant, Nicole Jimeno made a rare appearance online — it isn’t clear where, since her Instagram is set to private — to flaunt her new and improved appearance. The reality TV star has been relentlessly working toward transforming herself for the past two years by driving her focus toward shedding pounds. The recent images of Jimeno show the reality TV star with a sculpted face looking visibly different from her last appearance on The Family Chantel. The recent pictures also showcase the reality TV star flashing her braces-clad pearly whites with confidence — which she had been mocked for in the past.

The Family Chantel star has also gotten an updated hairstyle, switching out her curls with wavy locks and a darker hair color. While there is every possibility that Nicole Jimeno has used filters in the images — her transformation is so stark that it would be evident sans filter. Nicole Jimeno hasn’t received the warmest reception from fans due to her jealousy towards her former sister-in-law, Chantel Everett. However, the new images suggest that Jimeno is on a journey of self-improvement.

Nicole Jimeno Was Heartbroken After Her Pageant Loss

Image via Nicole Jimeno

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Episode 4, “No Ninos or Ninas,” viewers were given a glimpse into Nicole Jimeno’s stint on Miss Universe Dominican Republic. In a confessional, Nicole Jimeno revealed that winning the pageant would’ve been her ultimate stroke of victory as she could prove all her haters wrong — especially Chantel Everett. Jimeno had even expressed how thrilled this victory would’ve made her in her perpetual bad blood against Everett in the following words:

“If I win tonight, Chantel can kiss my ass.”

Nicole Jimeno was desperately waiting for her province, Valverde, to be called out when the top five contestants were being announced. Unfortunately, she didn’t make the cut and was left immensely devastated. The TLC star confessed that she was upset because she had disappointed her mother, Lidia Morel.

In a confessional, Lidia Morel was seen going as far as body-shaming the contestants who made it to the top five of the pageant. Clearly, Nicole Jimeno seems to be in a much better place in her life now than she was two years ago. All five seasons of The Family Chantel are available to stream in the US on Discovery+.

