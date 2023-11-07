The Big Picture Pedro and Chantel's marriage was destined to fail due to the mistrust and animosity between their families.

By allowing their families to get too involved, they prioritized their families over their marriage.

Despite their toxic relationship, viewers can expect more drama and fights between the families in the upcoming season of The Family Chantel.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett had a whirlwind romance during a trip Chantel took to the Dominican Republic, which led to them getting engaged. The couple was first featured on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, and the red flags were there immediately. Chantel opted to keep the relationship a secret, and when she brought Pedro to the U.S., she lied to her parents and said he was there on a student visa. When they found out the truth, the xenophobia was ignited in their family. Private investigators were hired, and Karen and Tom Everett insisted that Pedro was using Chantel to get to the U.S. Needless to say, the relationship Pedro had with Chantel’s family was contentious from the start.

The couple managed to make it down the aisle despite the challenges. Their journey continued during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Tensions between Pedro and Chantel’s family were still high. Pedro opted to make matters worse by leaving to go to the Dominican Republic to help his family open their business. He also did not say when he would be back, leaving Chantel in the dark while adding fuel to her family’s feelings about Pedro. Pedro, meanwhile, is home away from the ever-suspicious Everetts, and it was easy to tell that he was breathing a little easier. His behavior, however, was dubious.

When Chantel reached out to let him know she was coming, he became incredibly disrespectful, demanding that she stay where she was. As his wife, she felt she had the right to go be with her husband and bought the ticket anyway. Given what Pedro's mother and sister Lidia and Nicole knew about Chantel and her family, they did not welcome Chantel with open arms. Pedro blamed Chantel for his family’s animosity the same way Chantel blamed Pedro for her family’s issues with their relationship. And things don’t get better between the dueling families. In fact, they got much worse, thanks to a fight between Pedro and Chantel’s brother River, which escalated quickly, turning into a physical fight.

With their spinoff The Family Chantel in its final season chronicling their divorce, it makes for good reality television. But on a human note, it was obvious from the way they met to the trajectory of their entire marriage that Pedro and Chantel wouldn't last.

The Beginning of ‘The Family Chantel’ Marked the Ending of Pedro and Chantel's Marriage

Season 1 of ‘The Family Chantel’ Made It Clear That Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage Would Not Survive

TLC knew what they were doing when they opted to give Pedro and Chantel their own series. The Family Chantel premiered in 2019, and the drama had certainly carried over from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Both families were still reeling from the fight between River and Pedro. The drama between the families, combined with Pedro’s suspicious behavior, continued to ebb and flow. There were moments throughout the series where the heat was taken off of Pedro and put on to others, like Chantel’s older brother Royal and his new wife from the Philippines, Angenette, in the second season. And, given that the series is about the whole family, there was much attention put on Winter’s romantic relationship that also ended due to familial interference. As does River’s relationship. Royal opted to protect his marriage and became estranged from his family. There was also the weird storyline with Pedro’s father and discovering his half-brother, which was clearly meant to be a big deal. Unfortunately for Pedro, the internet found receipts showing that he and his “newfound” brother together years before the series began. That led to many fans feeling disappointed in having to watch a plot play out that they knew was fake. Season 4 started out hopeful, but it became very apparent that their marriage was over. Pedro was disengaged, and they were fighting constantly. The end had arrived.

Pedro and Chantel Are a Lesson In Self-Destruction on ‘The Family Chantel’

Their Families Broke Up Their Marriage Because They Let Them

It was clear in season 4 that Pedro was coming to terms with how unhappy he was. The damage had been done by both his family and Chantel’s family. He started his job as a realtor and began making friends, which likely showed him that he could be happy in America, just not with Chantel’s family. And, instead of talking to his wife about his feelings, he opted to become cold to her and pick fights whenever possible. His behavior then now has Chantel fully on her parents' team in regards to the idea that Pedro used her. Now, things between the two former lovebirds are incredibly contentious.

Pedro and Chantel’s marriage was doomed from the start. One can’t help but wonder: if Chantel had been honest about Pedro the second they began a relationship, would things have turned out differently? Had they not broken Karen and Tom’s trust from the jump, would they have been kinder to Pedro? If they had treated him better from the jump, there’s a good chance their families would have gotten along better. As crazy as Lidia and Nicole are, they would not have had a problem with Chantel or her family if they treated him with some kindness. The Everett’s mistrust of Pedro is what created the Jimeno’s mistrust of Chantel. This marriage ended because Pedro and Chantel let their families get too involved. They both chose to protect their families, not their marriage. They both chose to blame each other for their families’ bad behavior.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, for some), this season, viewers are in for more fighting and nasty behavior. The Everetts are now focused on getting Pedro deported. Chantel has gotten excellent at pushing tears out of her eyes to convey her sadness. Pedro is still sour about Chantel taking all the money from their joint account and returning it without $60,000 in it, which she claims was for lawyer fees and bills. Pedro, however, thinks the money was used in attempts to get him sent back to the Dominican Republic. Pedro’s behavior has been despicable, but it’s clearly coming from a hole created by years of trying to please Chantel’s family and his own. He got a taste of happiness that he had not felt since they first got together, so his terrible attitude makes sense, even though there’s still no excuse for it. On the one hand, it will be a little frustrating having to watch this drawn-out divorce process between Chantel and Pedro. On the other, it will be interesting to see how the families themselves deal with their other issues.

It will be fun to see the Scott and Lidia situation from 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise play out. Based on previews, it looks like more hands will be thrown, thanks to Scott’s abysmal treatment of Lidia. And, of course, Ms. Karen is back to her favorite activity, hiring a private investigator, but this time, she’s also incorporating martial arts into her plans. That alone is enough reason to stick the rest of the season out.

