The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is throwing major shade at her ex, Pedro Jimeno, after their messy divorce. The reality couple got married back in 2016 and called things off in 2022 after Jimeno allegedly lost interest in Everett. The split came as no surprise to viewers of the show, who watched their relationship deteriorate over the years. But even years after the divorce, it looks like the former couple is not on good terms.

Everett recently took to her Instagram story and reshared a Reel from SSA Beauty Bar, where she works. The story featured the caption: “Still looking for my ex-boyfriend at this office that offers girth shots” along with an eggplant emoji, which was a subtle dig at Jimeno’s size. However, this isn’t the first time Everett has gone public with the details of her and Jimeno’s intimate life.

During a November 2023 episode of The Family Chantel, Everett and Jimeno got into a heated argument where she exposed his erectile dysfunction in front of the cameras and claimed that they hadn’t been intimate for a year. Not to mention that around the same time, Everett went Live on her Instagram with Dr. Chad Deal, the owner of the medical spa where she works. While discussing a Dominican penile enlargement procedure, the reality star joked that her ex-husband needed one.

Chantel Everett Is Allegedly Seeing Someone New

Close

Everett might still be salty about Jimeno leaving her right after he got his U.S. citizenship, but she’s choosing to move on with her love life. The reality TV star recently sparked rumors of a new romance by sharing a cryptic photo of a bouquet of two dozen roses on her Instagram story. “I guess I am loved,” she wrote in the caption of the story which had the song “Love” by Michael Bublé playing in the background.

To add to the mystery, Everett later shared another story claiming that she needed a bigger vase for all the flowers. Jimeno, on the other hand, is keeping a low profile and working as a real estate agent in Georgia, USA. While the reality star does share life updates on his Instagram account now and then, fans of the show usually bombard his comments and blame him for leaving using Everett and leaving her heartbroken.

Jimeno’s reputation has taken a major hit since he filed for divorce and went on the record to talk about being at peace with the decision, as reported by AP News. During the interview, the reality star revealed that he and Everett were not on speaking terms because he wanted to take space and heal. Jimeno also added that the show wasn’t fair to him during the divorce, since they only chose to show Everett’s side of the story.

All seasons of The Family Chantel are streaming on TLC GO.

