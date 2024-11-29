The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has shared a cryptic message about ridding his life of fake friends and incessant drama. The reality TV star faced a world of drama amid his relationship and subsequent divorce from his ex-wife, Chantel Everett. The couple had a tumultuous relationship for over six years, after which Jimeno filed for divorce in May 2022.

Pedro Jimeno took to Instagram on November 26, 2024, to share a clip featuring Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. In the clip, Peterson talks about how having a small friend group or having no friends at all is not a sign of weakness but an embodiment of “real strength.” The video also discusses the importance of removing fake friends, drama, and betrayal from one’s life. Jimeno had posted the clip on Instagram with the following caption:

“Let you think about this: leave your answer in the comments.”

Jimeno had likely shared the post to inform fans that he had found immense peace after cutting out fake friends from his life. During his split from Everett, rumor mills were churning with news that he had allegedly cheated on his ex-wife and was also a scammer — even though there was a lack of proof for either. Friendship and betrayal were running themes in the 90 Day Fiancé couple’s martial life, captured on The Family Chantel. Chantel Everett had a lot of friends, and Jimeno wasn’t too thrilled about his then-wife airing the dirty laundry from their marriage to friends and family.

Pedro Jimeno Is Flaunting His Fitness Achievements

Pedro Jimeno recently left America for the Dominican Republic with a “heavy heart” to visit his family and celebrate his mother’s birthday. The Family Chantel star didn’t waste any time before throwing himself into fitness. According to ScreenRant, the reality TV star recently posted two pictures on his Instagram story flaunting his fitness achievements.

One picture showed Pedro Jimeno showing off his gains while dressed in a hoodie, and the other picture — which was posted ten hours after the first one — revealed the details of his workout stats. The numbers indicated that he had exceeded his goal of walking 6000 steps by 204 steps, in just under an hour. The story also showcased that the reality TV star had shed 428 calories during his sweat session.

Ever since his divorce from Chantel Everett, Jimeno has thrown himself into self-improvement. On the other hand, Everett took part in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 in search of love after her split from Jimeno, while the latter’s social media activity suggests that he is investing his energy into finding real estate career success in the US. The Family Chantel is available to stream in the US on Prime Video.

