The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has flown back to the Dominican Republic recently, and he is loving being back home! The reality star has had a rough couple of years since his divorce from Chantel Everett back in 2022. This might be why he is so happy to finally return home just in time for his mother, Lidia Morel’s birthday celebration. While Jimeno initially shared that he was leaving America with a heavy heart, the real reason behind his trip was to spend time with his family.

Jimeno reposted his mother’s Instagram post on his story to wish her a happy birthday and used the song “Beautiful Life” by Mentol in the background of the wish. Soon after, he also shared a selfie of himself with the song “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé to let his fans know that he’s doing well. The recent updates come right after Jimeno took to his Instagram stories to confess that he had been feeling very negative recently.

Jimeno shared a video as he was on the flight to the Dominican Republic with the Spanish song “Nereyda.” The lyrics of the song appeared over the video and translated to: “Forever in this world I will live without love and without affection.” While Jimeno didn’t share the person his story and feelings were directed towards, fans are speculating that he was talking about his messy divorce from Everett.

Pedro Jimeno Continues to Recieve Backlash From Fans for Leaving Chantele Everett

90 Day: The Single Life showed Chantel Everett recovering from heartbreak after Jimeno confessed that he didn’t love her anymore. Their relationship fell apart during The Family Chantel Season 4. While Everett tried to make things work, Jimeno filed for divorce on May 27, 2022, after the couple had been separated for a month. However, Everett revealed that the couple had not been intimate for the final year of their marriage and Jimeno would come home late every night.

All of this has led the fans to believe that he only married Everett to obtain his green card and left her right after that. After the divorce, Jimeno has been working as a real estate agent in Atlanta. He recently took to Instagram to thank God for all the blessings in his life. “It is important to recognize and value all the good that we have in life.” The post featured a professional photo of Jimeno wearing a suit and was posted in collaboration with his real estate Instagram account.

He also shared a link to his website on Instagram where his fans and interested clients can browse real estate properties and homes for sale. Additionally, Jimeno recently posted a picture of a client’s review on his Instagram story to show off the five-star rating that he had just gotten. In the review, the client shared how Jimeno helped them find the home of their dreams and called working with him a “10/10 experience.” But despite Jimeno’s recent success in real estate, Everett’s fans have been spamming his page with negative comments about how he treated his ex-wife.

