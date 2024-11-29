The Family Chantel star Winter Everett has gone through a major transformation after losing 141 pounds. Winter was originally part of 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, which revolved around her sister Chantel Everett marrying Pedro Jimeno. But when the couple got their own spin-off, Winter Everett became a regular face in the reality TV space. However, from the beginning of The Family Chantel Season 1, Winter Everett was constantly compared to her sister and had extremely low self-esteem. But now, she feels much more confident in her skin.

Everett recently took to Instagram to share how far she had come after her bariatric surgery that took place in July 2022. During her time on 90 Day Fiancé, Winter Everett was over 350 pounds. Everett’s post features before and after pictures of herself and shares how insecure she used to be because of her weight. The reality star also celebrated how far she had come since the fans had seen her for the first time. In her exact words: “I’m living the life I once only dreamed of.”

The reality TV star shared that it has taken her a while to get to where she is now. She admitted that there were days when she felt defeated and wanted to give up. However, she kept pushing herself to come out stronger on the other side. Everett made these drastic changes after splitting from her long-term boyfriend, Jah King, in 2020. The following year, the reality star lost even more weight and began her career as a fashion model and influencer.

Winter Everett Is Sparking Rumors of an Engagement

Winter Everett broke up with King during The Family Chantel Season 3. Their relationship had always been turbulent, but the final straw was when King wanted to be in a polygamous relationship where he could see other women. King also forced Everett to follow his religion, despite her poor understanding of its practices. Not just that, he was also opposed to Everett’s bariatric surgery and had complete control over her life, including her relationships with her family.

After breaking up with King and calling their engagement off, Everett started documenting her fitness journey on social media. She was honest with her fans about how hard the process was for her. During an Instagram Live, Everett shared that she even struggled with hair loss while trying to shed pounds. But that didn’t stop her from achieving her goal of getting in shape.

However, now that Winter Everett has moved on from King, and has gone through her physical transformation, she seems to be ready for love again! Recently, the Instagram account @TheRealityTvMess reposted a video of Everett, which shows her sporting a large diamond ring on her ring finger. This has led to a lot of speculation about the reality star’s relationship status. However, she hasn’t confirmed or denied any rumors yet.

The Family Chantel is available to stream in the U.S. on Prime Video.