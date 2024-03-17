The Big Picture The Family stars Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, who play the mother and father of a mafia family in witness protection.

The film blends mobster action with family comedy, with the characters struggling to come to terms with their new lives in rural France while also leaving their criminal past behind.

The movie's heart is in its portrayal of love, loyalty, and family dynamics within the characters.

With one of the simplest yet most effective double meanings in a film title, The Family is an underrated gem of a movie that features Hollywood legends, young stars, and a shockingly effective combination of wildly different genres. Known as Malavita or Cosa Nostra in some international releases, The Family is a 2013 black comedy crime film that follows a mafia family hiding away in rural France as part of a witness protection program. Based on a French novel by author Tonino Benacquista, the movie is a daring and stylized collision of bloody mobster action with the genuine heart and connection of a family movie that'll leave the audience's hearts pumping with both adrenaline and affection by the time it's all said and done.

Who Do Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer Play in 'The Family'?

The titular family in the film is headed by cinema superstars Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, a combination of talented actors who, surprisingly, had yet to star opposite one another. Though they had previously been in some of the same films, such as the fantasy adventure Stardust and the ensemble romance New Year's Eve, De Niro and Pfeiffer never actually appeared in any scenes together. And it's a shame that it had taken so long, because De Niro and Pfeiffer do a tremendous job portraying their characters, owning every scene that the two are in. De Niro plays former mafia boss Giovanni Manzoni, who survives an assassination attempt by a rival crime leader, snitching on his adversary to keep his family safe — with the unfortunate consequence of forcing them into hiding with witness protection. Sent to a rural town in Normandy, France, he and his prototypical mafia family must rein in their violent tendencies and keep their heads down, if they want to keep them.

A mafia man would be nothing more than just another mobster if he didn't have his own family, and Manzoni's wife and children are powerful and charismatic people befitting of their infamous reputation. Pfeiffer plays Maggie Manzoni, Giovanni's wife who, true to her family's business, is a scarily competent and fierce woman who holds herself and her family with the utmost pride and respect. Dianna Agron is the "Mob Girl Next Door," Belle, whose sweet and passionate personality underscores a gritty fieriness that would make even a stone-cold criminal shudder. John D'Leo rounds out the cast with a simultaneously comedic and threatening caricature of a young mobster in his role as Warren, a young teen who looks up to his father and yearns for his own chance to lead a crime family of his own. And though he's far from blood and arguably not a friend, Tommy Lee Jones adds another dimension to his film with his reliably gruff portrayal of the FBI agent assigned to the Manzoni family.

'The Family' Blends Mafia Action With Family Comedy

Directed by Luc Besson, The Family is a stylized and action-packed juxtaposition of exciting mob movie madness and genuinely heartwarming moments of family connection. The heightened contrast of ordinary family life with the devilishly deviant "family" life makes the film feel unique and daring, even though it operates on a smaller scale than other mafia films. The cultural conflict between the bold Americans and the rural French townsfolk adds yet another layer of excitement to the film. While each member of the Manzoni family has their own discreet cover story, the exciting twist of their mobster personas make their actions far more interesting and, often, far more destructive. De Niro poses as an author writing about the Normandy Landings, but his complaints about poor plumbing and house management have a distinct Brooklyn crime boss flair. Pfeiffer's not quite a Karen, but her response to disrespect from a local grocery store cashier is exploding with a bold and unmistakeable American je nais se quois.

The two teens in the house also experience their own exciting narrative threads rooted in high school drama, but heightened up to violently satisfying new levels. Both of their stories have the makings of classic coming-of-age stories, but their deeply entrenched mafia mentality makes you question if they actually learned the right lesson. Agron's thread is about a forbidden romance with an older math tutor, rife with the passion and yearning of young, irresponsible love. But even though her character displays youthful naïveté, she's still the daughter of a former crime boss and is swift to protect herself from unwarranted advances with righteously justified swings of a tennis racket. Not to be outdone by his older sister, D'Leo's character starts high school like most new kids in a school: by getting beat up by local bullies. However, within a couple of days, the entrepreneurial young teen becomes a mini-mafia boss of own, becoming a powerful presence in the school with an infamous reputation and loyal enforcers who get their revenge on the unsuspecting bullies.

'The Family' Lives Up to Its Title

Though the jarring contrast of violence set against a family movie is what makes The Family so unique, its heart is undeniably in an endearing place. Underneath the mafia madness and the high school shenanigans, the film is ultimately built on a foundation of love, loyalty, and, well, family. The sibling relationship between Agron and D'Leo is genuinely really sweet, as the two teens have each other's backs and support each other's decisions — even the stupid ones driven by teenage recklessness. They are unafraid to show their loyalty and are genuinely supportive, making for a believably genuine sibling relationship.

Pfeiffer and De Niro also reaffirm why they are such successful actors who have owned the silver screen for decades. There are countless layers to these characters, each adding to their complexity and shown by De Niro and Pfeiffer's excellent performances. Outwardly, they are an ordinary American family who moved to a new country. At the level beneath that, they are former mafia members looking to stay alive. But at their core, they are just people who love their family and are looking for answers about their own lives. Both of their characters are lost in their own ways; Giovanni feels empty without his former identity and Maggie is searching for penance or forgiveness for their past actions. De Niro's character eventually rediscovers himself when a local screening of Goodfellas prompts him to share his life story with the townspeople. Though they can't return to their old lives in Brooklyn, the Manzoni family reminds audiences that at the end of the day, family is the most important thing.

The Family is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

