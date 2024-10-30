After taking the world by storm last year, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, and the rest of the Morgan family are on their way back as The Family Plan 2 is officially in the works. Audiences flocked to Apple TV+ last year to stream the action-packed comedy, The Family Plan, so much so that the title quickly rose through the ranks and became the streamer’s most-watched film. Spotting the opportunity for a franchise - or, at the very least, a follow-up - filmmaker Simon Cellan Jones has reteamed with the leading cast and Apple Original Films to deliver fans the sequel they didn’t know they needed but will be happy to have.

The sequel will be a real family reunion as, in addition to Wahlberg and Monaghan reprising their roles as the parents of the Morgan household, the next installment will also see the return of Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby as Nina and Kyle Morgan, respectively. David Coggeshall, who penned the breakaway hit film, will also put pen to paper for the second feature, with Wahlberg producing. The movie marks the latest collaboration between the filmmaker and leading man, as the pair recently also worked side-by-side on the heartfelt action-adventure feature, Arthur the King.

Sharing his excitement and teasing a little bit of the sequel’s plot, Wahlberg released a statement celebrating the big announcement,

“I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant co-stars, and with Simon and David returning to the helm. Making The Family Plan, and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry.”

What Was ‘The Family Plan’ About?

Celebrating a straight-to-streaming release just in time for last year’s holiday season, The Family Plan centered around Dan Morgan, a car salesman who is living the American dream. Along with his wife and their three children, Dan has all the makings of your regular, boring suburban dad - that is, until his past as a highly-skilled government assassin comes into light, flipping everything on its head.

Despite being a flop with critics, currently holding a 27% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the chaotic family comedy was just what audiences were looking for last December. And, while we don’t know exactly what madness awaits the Morgans in the upcoming film, from Wahlberg’s statement, it sounds like they’ll be moving the party over the ocean on a high-paced European vacation, giving viewers an entirely new setting to look forward to.

