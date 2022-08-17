Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.

The script for The Family Plan is penned by David Coggeshall, who recently wrote the screenplay for Orphan: First Kill. Coggeshall also pens the script for Matchbox under Skydance which will be based on the popular toy brand from Mattel. So far, aside from Wahlberg, no other cast members have been announced yet with the film still in its early stages.

While little information about the film has been revealed, it is reported that Wahlberg will play a suburban dad whose life begins to turn upside down as his past catches up to him, leading to him going on the run with his family by his side. Alongside starring in the film, Wahlberg also co-produces The Family Plan alongside Stephen Levinson from Municipal Pictures. Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, and Don Granger from Skydance will also serve as producers for the upcoming project. More announcements such as casting and filming are likely to be unveiled as production for The Family Plan picks up.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Go Wild in 'Me Time' Trailer

Wahlberg's career spans decades with the actor starring in several notable films such as Ted, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Deepwater Horizon. He also previously earned two Academy Award nominations for his role in The Departed and The Fighter, both of which achieved critical acclaim. Recently, the actor co-starred with Tom Holland in this year's Uncharted, based on the video game of the same name. Wahlberg also starred in this year's Father Stu, where he plays a former boxer turned priest.

Alongside the release of The Family Plan in the near future, another upcoming project Wahlberg is attached to is Our Man from Jersey, an action thriller film directed by Julian Farino, where he will star alongside Halle Berry (Monster's Ball) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). With several projects including The Family Plan down the pipeline, fans of Wahlberg have much to look forward to in the next few years.

Due to the film's status in development, no official release date for The Family Plan has been set yet, but stay tuned at Collider for future updates. Check out our interview with Wahlberg and Holland about Uncharted below:

Deadline