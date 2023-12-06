With a long and successful filmography, Mark Wahlberg has made a name for himself as a Hollywood mainstay thanks to his ability to blend both action and comedy. From the likes of Oscar-winners The Departed and The Fighter to blockbuster comedies such as Ted and The Other Guys, Wahlberg has an uncanny ability to deliver hard-hitting action sequences alongside genuinely laugh-out-loud humor. With his large fanbase accumulated thanks to triumphs in both the action and comedy genres, Wahlberg is about to return to our screens with a family-friendly film highlighting his strengths in both. The Family Plan will see Wahlberg reunite with director Simon Cellan Jones after the two worked together on the long-delayed sports drama Arthur the King, which is finally set to release in 2024. With Wahlberg not only starring in the upcoming movie but also producing, under his production company Municipal Pictures, The Family Plan will likely have his stamp all over it with his successful brand of humor and impressive action ready to delight and dazzle audiences. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Family Plan so far.

When and Where Is 'The Family Plan' Coming Out?

The official release date for The Family Plan is Friday, December 15, 2023. The Family Plan will be exclusively available on Apple TV+. For those without a subscription who need one in time to watch Mark Wahlberg's next movie, an Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99 per month, and also includes a 7-day free trial.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Family Plan'?

Yes! The official trailer for The Family Plan was released on November 6, and you can check it out above.

Brimming full of action-packed fun, Mark Wahlberg looks to be thriving in the lead role as retired assassin Dan, pulled from his suburban slumber back into a life he wanted to leave behind. "Nothing brings the family together like a road trip" Dan notes, with his unsuspecting wife excited by the prospect of a Vegas vacation, only for the trip to do the exact opposite of what Dan had suggested. The opening sequence in the trailer sees Wahlberg's Dan fight off a crook in a supermarket all whilst carrying his baby, creating the perfect illustration of the blending of combat and comedy that will make this movie a family-friendly joy to watch upon release.

Who Stars in 'The Family Plan'?

Of course, leading the movie is Mark Wahlberg as family man Dan Morgan. As a successful actor, producer, and even a musician, Wahlberg has an impressive resume of films under his belt, including Boogie Nights, The Italian Job, Lone Survivor, Daddy's Home, and Uncharted. He will also star alongside the likes of Halle Berry and J.K. Simmons in The Union (previously titled Our Man From Jersey), which is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Playing Dan's adoring wife is Michelle Monaghan, perhaps best known for her roles in Gone Baby Gone and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Rounding off the Morgan family are children Nina and avid gamer Kyle played by Zoe Margaret Colletti and Van Crosby respectively. The rest of the film's ensemble includes the likes of Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Maggie Q (Divergent), Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman), and Jonny Coyne (Bodies).

The Family Plan also sees the feature film debut of two stars of the online world, with live-streamer, YouTube success, and co-owner of gaming company 100 Thieves Valkyrae joining the cast alongside Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy, who currently plays under Valkyrae's aforementioned gaming company.

What Is 'The Family Plan' About?

The synopsis for The Family Plan reads:

"Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity."

A winning comedy formula looks ready to delight a worldwide audience as a typical suburban family is thrust into the suave world of spies and assassins. As a man who went from covert missions to changing diapers, Dan is the former agent we all wish we were, and the family man we all know we are. With a fast-paced platter of action and comedy ready to come theater-goers' way, lovers of Wahlberg can't wait to see him tackle plenty of thrills, spills, and the payment of some household bills as a quiet domesticated life goes full James Bond.

Who Is Making 'The Family Plan'?

As mentioned previously, Mark Wahlberg will be producing The Family Plan through his production company Municipal Pictures. Also serving as producers are the likes of David Ellison (Top Gun: Maverick), Dana Goldberg (I Am Legend), Don Grainger (Annihilation), and Stephen Levinson (Ballers), with John G. Scotti (The Muppets) as executive producer. Writer David Coggeshall, who previously wrote the 2022 horror prequel Orphan: First Kill, penned the script, with Simon Cellan Jones directing. In a press release, Jones said:

"The Family Plan is a crazy rush of joyful energy that's fun for the entire family. The stakes are high for the Morgan Family, and I hope audiences come away from the film recognizing themselves in the characters and wondering what their own family might do in a similar situation. We all know how easy it is to get stuck in the rut and routine of day-to-day life and The Morgans are no different. But I think you are going to love their journey. Most importantly, it's about having fun. Mark Wahlberg's average dad has a past that comes back to haunt him, forcing him to take his brood on a hilarious family road trip to Vegas. All I can say is this is pretty much the most fun I have ever had making a movie. Fasten your seatbelts!"

Where Was 'The Family Plan' Filmed?

Much of The Family Plan was shot in Georgia in the likes of Atlanta, Canton, and Clermont, with Atlanta being the place where principal photography began back in October 2022. Other parts of the film have been shot in Buffalo, New York, as well as, of course, the family's vacation destination, Las Vegas.

