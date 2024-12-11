From the Starks to the Morgans, Kit Harington is finding a home with a new family. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones and Industry alum is the latest name to join the cast of the upcoming The Family Plan sequel. He’ll - of course - join Mark Wahlberg in the follow-up production from Apple Original Films, which was first announced back in October. As of right now, no specific details surrounding the role that Harington has nabbed have been revealed, but we know that the Morgan family are going on a trip abroad, so we’d presume that he’ll be hanging onto his dreamy U.K. accent for this one.

Along with Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan (Bad Monkey), Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) and Van Crosby (Splitting Up Together) will also reprise their roles from the original feature, filling out the rest of the members of the Morgan household. Simon Cellan Jones (The One and Only) returns to direct the follow-up, marking yet another team-up between the director and leading man who celebrated the arrival of the heartfelt action flick Arthur the King earlier this year.

’The Family Plan’s Rise To the Top of Apple TV+

Close

If you’re a stickler for the rule of tomatoes (something we totally just made up), you won’t want to check out The Family Plan’s Rotten Tomatoes score before streaming it on Apple TV+. Although audiences seemed to be relatively split on the action comedy production, hitting it with a 61% approval rating, critics were far more challenging to please, giving it a 27%. With this in mind, some might be asking how a sequel was greenlit and, while we can’t give you a for sure answer, we’d suspect it had something to do with the movie’s slow but steady platform domination. Over the last several months, we’ve seen the movie grow in popularity, working its way up the Top 10 chart and holding down some impressive viewership numbers. Plus, Wahlberg's films are usually always easy crowd pleasers, so the studio likely saw an opportunity for a franchise and there you have it. The Family Plan sequel was given the go-ahead.

You can head over to Apple TV+ now to stream the original film and stay tuned to Collider for more information about The Family Plan sequel as it becomes available.

Your changes have been saved 3 10 The Family Plan A former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Simon Cellan Jones Cast Mark Wahlberg , Michelle Monaghan , Saïd Taghmaoui , Maggie Q , Zoe Colletti , Van Crosby , Ciarán Hinds , Miles Doleac Runtime 118 minutes Writers David Coggeshall

Watch On Apple TV+