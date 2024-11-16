The Family Plan was an undeniable hit for Apple TV+. After arriving on streaming for the first time, the Mark Wahlberg-led family comedy proved seriously popular with millions helping boost the film up the ranks, with the film even managing to enter Apple TV+'s top 10 this week, almost a year on from its first release. However, this success doesn't align with the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 27% critical rating one of the poorest in Wahlberg's often forgettable catalog.

Nevertheless, after such streaming success and despite the low ratings from critics and some audiences, The Family Plan has proven popular enough for a sequel, with an announcement coming in late October. In a statement, Wahlberg celebrated the announcement, applauding the first film's streaming success and noting how much he wanted to work with his co-stars again:

"I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant co-stars, and with Simon and David returning to the helm. Making The Family Plan, and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry."

'The Family Plan' Had Identity Issues

Image via AppleTV+

Given its intent to be both a family road trip movie and an action comedy, it seemed as if The Family Plan struggled to find the right tone throughout. Instead of neatly ebbing and flowing between genres and styles, the film was more intent on hitting the planned beats without considering how to move fluidly between them. This was a criticism consistent with many people's reviews of the film, including Collider's Nate Richard, who said:

"Wahlberg and Monaghan seem like they were genuinely having a blast with The Family Plan. Their chemistry is sweet, a little awkward, but intentionally so, and they work extremely well together. While the script makes their children extremely unlikable and grating, Colleti and Crosby also still do well with what they're given. They all feel like a believable family unit. It's just that the movie they're trapped inside doesn't fully know whether it wants to be a zany road trip comedy or a hard-edged action-comedy. Some truly brutal moments of violence take place within this flick, but they feel so off-putting when just earlier there's a freeze-frame joke showing everyone's devastated reaction as Wahlberg chucks everybody's smartphones out the window. Nothing seems to gel together."

