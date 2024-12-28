Whether you love him or hate him, Mark Wahlberg is a staple star in the world of action. While the actor has flexed his Oscar-nominated dramatic chops in titles like The Departed and The Fighter, his face and name will forever be associated with high-octane storylines. Last year, the performer kicked butt and took names in The Family Plan, where he starred as ex-assassin-turned-car-salesman, Dan Morgan. When audiences first meet Dan, he’s a married father who has long since left his life of danger behind him, but when he finds himself called back to action, it’s a family affair, with his wife, Jessica (Michelle Monaghan), and the couple’s children pulled along for the explosive excitement. After a record-breaking run on Apple TV+ upon its arrival in 2023, the movie is at it again, climbing the charts in more than 20 countries.

Helmed by Simon Cellan Jones (Arthur the King), The Family Plan arrived on Apple TV+ in mid-December of last year as part of the studio’s holiday lineup. Upon its debut, the movie raked in rather negative reviews from critics, currently sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with an incredibly unsavory 27% critics’ approval rating. Still, it performed incredibly well on the platform by way of viewership numbers, giving audiences something different from your typical run-of-the-mill holiday fare. Quickly working its way up the charts, it would eventually nab the bragging rights - if only for a short time - as the streamer’s most-viewed title. Now, more than a year later, FlixPatrol reports that audiences around the world are tuning back in for the Morgans wild adventure, with The Family Plan climbing Apple TV+’s Top 10 list in more than 20 countries.

A Franchise is Born

Well on its way to becoming a franchise, it was announced back in late October that The Family Plan had been given the greenlight for a sequel. While the choice may come as a surprise to the critics, who were anything but impressed with the film, it makes more sense when considering the boom in viewership numbers the production has seen over the last year. Of course, Wahlberg will be back as family patriarch, Dan Morgan, with Monaghan reprising her role as Dan’s wife Jessica, and Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby back as the pair’s on-screen children. Cellan Jones is also set to return to helm the follow-up, which will see the Morgans go across the pond on a European vacation and get them into plenty more trouble. So far, the only additional cast member added to the leading lineup is Game of Thrones and Industry alum, Kit Harington, who has signed on in an undisclosed role.

Head over to Apple TV+ now to see if you think The Family Plan lives up to the hype.

Your changes have been saved 3 10 The Family Plan A former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him. Release Date December 14, 2023 Director Simon Cellan Jones Cast Mark Wahlberg , Maggie Q , Ciarán Hinds Michelle Monaghan , Zoe Colletti , Van Crosby , Saïd Taghmaoui Runtime Writers David Coggeshall Studio(s) Apple , Skydance , Municipal Pictures Distributor(s) Apple Expand

