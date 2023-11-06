The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg plays an average suburban dad with a secret past as an elite government assassin in Apple TV+'s upcoming family action comedy The Family Plan.

Chaos ensues when threats from Dan's past resurface, and he takes his family on a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas in an effort to keep them safe without revealing his secret profession.

The film combines family drama with action-packed moments as Dan must balance being a loving father with stepping back into his assassin role to protect his family from the bad guys on their tail.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming family action comedy The Family Plan which sees Mark Wahlberg play a family man trying to outrun his past. The Apple Original film from Skydance Media stars Wahlberg as Dan Morgan, a loving father, and husband enjoying the sweet life in the suburbs when threats from his time as an elite government assassin resurface to try and take him out. Chaos ensues as he whisks his family away on a spontaneous Los Vegas vacation all in an effort to keep them safe without blowing his secret profession.

Dan opens the trailer as your average suburban dad beloved by his neighbors and his family alike, even if his kids see him as a bit of a dork. His wife (Michelle Monaghan) adores him but wants a bit more excitement in their lives. She gets exactly that when Dan has to use his long-dormant action skills to fend off an attacker and quickly organizes a trip to get them out of harm's way and eventually secure them all new identities. His two lives collide as he balances being the fun-loving dad making memories for his wife, angsty teenage daughter (Zoe Colletti), pro-gamer son (Van Crosby), and 10-month-old baby while stepping into his assassin role one last time to dispatch the bad guys that are hot on their tail.

The Family Plan will also have its fair share of family drama as everyone becomes aware of Dan's job despite his best comedic efforts to keep his double life hidden. They begin to question whether his love for them is even real or if it's all meant as a cover for his high-profile hitman work. Soon, they come to love the thrill as Wahlberg gets to flex his action muscles with skillful hand-to-hand combat and a deadly trigger hand.

Who Else Stars in 'The Family Plan'?

Joining the Morgans in The Family Plan are Wonder Woman star Saïd Taghmaoui, Divergent alum Maggie Q, and Oscar-nominated Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds. The film also marks the feature film debut of two popular internet creators including YouTube star and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae and Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy. BAFTA winner Simon Cellan Jones, who is also working with Wahlberg on next year's Arthur the King, is behind the camera with a script by David Coggeshall and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger producing through Skydance Media along with Walberg and Stephen Levinson under their Municipal Pictures banner. John G. Scotti is the executive producer.

With the release of the trailer, Jones also shared a statement hyping up the family fun that's to come with The Family Plan:

"The Family Plan is a crazy rush of joyful energy that's fun for the entire family. The stakes are high for the Morgan Family, and I hope audiences come away from the film recognizing themselves in the characters and wondering what their own family might do in a similar situation. We all know how easy it is to get stuck in the rut and routine of day-to-day life and The Morgans are no different. But I think you are going to love their journey. Most importantly, it's about having fun. As you can tell by the trailer, Mark Wahlberg's average dad has a past that comes back to haunt him, forcing him to take his brood on a hilarious family road trip to Vegas. All I can say is this is pretty much the most fun I have ever had making a movie. Fasten your seatbelts!"

The Family Plan premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on December 15. Visit our guide here for more of the best films to check out on the streamer while you wait for the Wahlberg-led action comedy. Check out the trailer below.