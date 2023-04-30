Get ready to meet the ultimate Hollywood family: The Stallones! The iconic Sylvester "Sly" Stallone, his stunning wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three talented daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet are coming to your screens in a brand-new reality TV show called The Family Stallone (2023). After years of playing larger-than-life characters on the big screen, Stallone is ready to take on the most challenging role of his life: himself. With exclusive access to one of Tinseltown's most famous families, this eight-part series promises to be an inside look at the glitz, glamour, and everyday life of the Stallones.

Fans of the Rocky and Rambo franchises will get to see a different side of Stallone as he opens up about his life, his family, and his legacy. Viewers will also get a chance to see the Stallone daughters in action as they pursue their own careers in the entertainment industry. Buckle up, and get ready for an adventure with the whole gang. Here’s everything we know so far about The Family Stallone.

When and Where Is The Family Stallone Releasing?

Make sure to mark your calendars! The Family Stallone will be available for streaming starting from May 17, 2023, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Brazil. The show will also premiere on May 18, 2023, in the U.K., Australia, and Italy, followed by other international markets. As for where it's streaming, you can catch The Family Stallone only on Paramount+.

If you’re not subscribed to the streaming service yet, dont' fret! Paramount+ currently offers two main plans to match your needs: Essential and Premium. The Essential plan is perfect for those who can handle a few commercials here and there, with a monthly fee of just $4.99 or an annual subscription of $49.99. But if you want to take your viewing experience to the next level and enjoy a completely ad-free journey with the Stallone clan, the Premium plan is the way to go, at $9.99 a month or an annual fee of $99.99.

Watch the Trailer for The Family Stallone

Get ready to see a whole new side of Sylvester Stallone! The Family Stallone trailer dropped in April 2023, giving fans an exclusive peek into the famous family's daily life. The reality series promises to be a departure from the tough-guy characters that Stallone is renowned for playing on the big screen. Instead, we get to see him doing something perhaps even more challenging: being a dad. And this time, it's not all about Sly either. This show shines the spotlight on his wife and three daughters, showing a softer and more family-oriented side of the action hero. From intimate family moments to comical shenanigans, The Family Stallone is a refreshing glimpse into the lives of one of Hollywood's most iconic families. So prepare to witness the Stallones like never before.

What Is The Family Stallone About?

Below is the official synopsis of The Family Stallone:

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

Who Can We See in The Family Stallone?

He's the man with the chiseled biceps, the iconic grit, and a voice that can command any room. A legendary actor, writer, and director, Sylvester Stallone is a genuine Hollywood icon known for his gripping performances, heart-wrenching scripts, and unrelenting spirit. With his legendary tough-guy roles like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, Stallone is a household name, with a career spanning several decades. But despite his legendary, decades-spanning career in Hollywood, to his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, he's simply "Dad."

Joining him on the show is his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, a true Los Angeles native, having been born and raised in the City of Angels. Jennifer Flavin Stallone is a savvy businesswoman in her own right. She is the co-owner of Serious Skin Care, a wellness brand that offers high-quality skincare products to women of all ages. Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone are the talented and ambitious daughters of the Stallone parents. Sophia Stallone, the eldest of the three, may not be interested in acting, but she has found her voice as a podcast host alongside her sister Sistine on their show "Unwaxed." As for Sistine Stallone, she's not only a successful model and actress but is now stepping behind the camera as a filmmaker as well. Finally, there's Scarlet Stallone, the youngest of the three sisters. She's currently making her way as an actress, appearing alongside her dad in the new series Tulsa King, also available exclusively on Paramount+.

Who Are the Creators of The Family Stallone?

The Family Stallone is brought to you by the powerhouses at MTV Entertainment Studios. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, and Nadim Amiry are the executive producers behind this series, while Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer join them for Bunim-Murray Productions. Co-executive producers Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams also play a crucial role in bringing this series to life.

Bunim-Murray Productions is no stranger to creating groundbreaking entertainment content. As a division of Banijay Americas, they have been at the forefront of reality television since the very beginning. They've given audiences the gift of the first reality game show, Road Rules (MTV), in 1995; the first reality sitcom, The Simple Life (E!), in 2003; and even the first reality soap, Starting Over, in 2003. With such an impressive resume, it's no surprise that Bunim-Murray Productions is behind The Family Stallone.