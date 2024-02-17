The Stallone sisters are finally open to finding love, despite their overprotective father. Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters return for Season 2 of The Family Stallone. The Paramount + reality series has the Rambo alum spending time at home in between his cinematic endeavors, giving viewers an inside glimpse at his personal life as a girls' dad. After some candid father-daughter moments in Season 1, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet are ready to give romance a chance in the hopes that Sly (the actor's nickname) will approve of their significant others. If you don't know much about the Stallones aside from the patriarch and his extensive onscreen career, here's a detailed guide to who's who in this Hollywood IT family.

The Family Stallone After four decades as one of Los Angeles' most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. But distance can't keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love, and make a lifetime of memories.

Sylvester Stallone

Close

Sylvester Stallone is a renowned Hollywood actor, who rose to fame after his performances in the Rambo and Rocky franchises. Born and raised in New York City, he began to pursue acting during his university days. Early on in his career, Sly struggled to break into the industry, even after his first role in Hollywood in The Lords of Flatbush. While struggling to get his foot in the door, the actor penned the script for Rocky and convinced producers to let him portray the underdog wrestler onscreen. After its commercial success and awards recognition, Sly's notorious project led to seven sequels (including the Creed films). The actor played Rambo in 1982's First Blood, which also resulted in several sequels. Last year, his career and legacy were the central theme of a Netflix documentary entitled Sly, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Nowadays, the actor stars in a crime drama series called Tulsa King and shares the screen with his family in The Family Stallone.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone

Image via Paramount +

Jennifer Flavin Stallone is Sly's third wife, and they have been married since 1997 (despite having split twice in the past, they remain together). The couple shares three daughters, and from what has been shown in the reality TV series, the Stallones are a tight-knit bunch. Jennifer is also a former model and has been in a few other reality TV productions before the Paramount + original. She's made appearances on Good Day Live, American Gladiators, and The Contender (alongside her husband). Aside from these shows, Jennifer made a cameo in Rocky V, playing a delivery girl. The matriarch currently runs a cosmetics business through ShopHQ called Serious Skin Care.

Sophia Stallone

Image via Paramount +

Sophia Stallone is Sly and Jennifer's eldest daughter, and she was born in 1997, a year before the couple got married. Sophia currently hosts the Unwaxed podcast with her younger sister Sistine and has a book club on Instagram. In Season 1 of The Family Stallone, she was open about writing her first novel and the add-on pressure of proving her potential amid a well-known family. Before her writing endeavors, Sophia was an aspiring model and had a few opportunities to work for fashion brands and magazines. In an episode of Real Pod, she shared that the burden of having to comply with tiny sample sizes was what ultimately drove her to part ways with the industry.

Sistine Stallone

Image via Paramount +

Sistine Stallone is the middle child and, as previously mentioned, she hosts the Unwaxed podcast alongside her older sister. In fact, it was through the podcast that the family received the offer to team up to star in their own reality series. In an interview with Numéro Magazine, Sistine said that even though she and her sister had been approached with the idea of following in The Kardashians' footsteps, it was her father who actually made The Family Stallone happen:

"He thought we are getting older and that people stereotypically do a reality show when it's sort of the end of their career, but he feels like he's on a high right now. I think for my parents, it was a good excuse to have us all in the same home again since we all live apart from each other."

Like her mother, she also partnered up with IMG Models to launch her modeling career. Sistine has walked in both the Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana runaways. Although she was initially uninterested in acting, the reality star has since changed her mind and participated in a few onscreen projects, including Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside Megan Fox. According to Deadline, it seems like Sistine is also working on her first directorial feature.

Scarlet Stallone

Image via Paramount +

The youngest of the bunch, Scarlet Stallone is 21. Different from Sophia and Sistine (who host a podcast together and moved to New York around the same time), she is more independent and is set on being an actress like her father from an early age. Scarlet was the last to get out of home, and her parents were definitely emotional about it. In Season 1 of the reality series, the younger Stallone sibling gets the callback about landing the role of Tulsa King (she participated in 5 episodes of Season 1). Scarlet's first day on set was featured in The Family Stallone, including the moment in which father and daughter shot a scene together for the first time.

Here is what Sly shared in the reality TV series about getting to act alongside her:

"When 'Tulsa King' came along, I thought, 'I'd love to do something with her.' I mean while I'm still on this earth wouldn't it be nice to have some moments with my daughter?"

When it comes to love, Scarlet is dating a university colleague called Louis Masquelier-Page (who appears in The Family Stallone Season 2 trailer below).

Given that the upcoming season will be focused on the Stallone sisters taking their chances in the dating scene, their relationship will be addressed in the series.

Season 2 of The Family Stallonepremieres on Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

