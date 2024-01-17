The Big Picture The second season of The Family Stallone will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on February 21 in the US and Canada, with subsequent releases in other countries.

The season will follow the Stallone family as they navigate major life changes while remaining close-knit and bonding during a trip to Italy.

Sylvester Stallone has also collaborated with Paramount+ on the scripted drama series Tulsa King, which has been picked up for a second season after a successful debut.

Paramount+ has revealed that the entire second season of their highly popular docuseries The Family Stallone, featuring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, will debut exclusively on the platform. The premiere is set for Wednesday, February 21 in the United States and Canada, followed by a release on Thursday, February 22 in the United Kingdom and Australia. In Latin America and Brazil, new episodes will be released weekly starting February 21, and in France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea from February 22.

This season marks a significant shift for the Stallone family, who have been prominent figures in Los Angeles for over forty years. They are relocating to the East Coast, with daughters Sophia and Sistine pursuing their aspirations in New York City, and Scarlet embarking on her college journey and a new romance in Miami. Meanwhile, Sly and Jen are adapting to life as empty nesters in Palm Beach. Despite the geographical distances, the family remains close-knit, culminating the season with a transformative trip to Italy to delve into their family roots, rekindle their bonds, and create unforgettable memories.

The Family Stallone is a production of MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry serving as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer from Bunim-Murray Productions also join as executive producers, along with co-executive producers Chris Ray and Jason Williams. Starting February 7, MTV will broadcast encore showings of the entire first season, with four episodes airing each week. Additionally, the first two episodes of the second season will be shown on MTV on Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22.

What Else Has Sylvester Stallone Done for Paramount+?

Image via Paramount

The show was renewed for a second season back in the summer of 2023, following an excellent year of collaboration between Stallone and Paramount+. The Rocky star also led Tulsa King, a scripted drama series for the streamer, which featured Stallone in the leading role as a New York mafia capo named Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after being released from prison following a 25-year stretch behind bars, heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma for a fresh start, but sensing something brewing in the background, Dwight decides he needs to put his own crew together to combat the potential threat before it's too late. Following a record-breaking debut, the series was picked up for a second season in late November.

The Family Stallone will premiere on Wednesday, February 21 in the United States and Canada,

The Family Stallone After four decades as one of Los Angeles’ most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. But distance can’t keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love, and make a lifetime of memories. Cast Sylvester Stallone , Sistine Stallone , Scarlet Stallone , Sophia Rose Stallone Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Paramount+

Watch on Paramount+