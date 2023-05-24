We’ve seen him fight off captors, go head-to-head with opponents in the ring, and even cruise the cosmos as the captain of a Ravagers clan but The Family Stallone introduced audiences to Sylvester Stallone’s biggest challenge yet - his role as a father and husband. Three episodes in and the series is already a major success for Paramount+ with the network revealing their decision to order up another round of the tight-knit hijinks happening over at the Stallone household.

So far, the first season has introduced us to the women behind the success of the Academy Award-nominated star; his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and the couple’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet (we’re sensing some name inspiration from the Kardashian-Jenners here). While Stallone’s star power may have been what initially drew in audiences, we quickly came to realize that each of the Rocky star’s family members also has their own interesting background and dreams for the future. For Flavin Stallone, that’s a skincare wellness brand called Serious Skin Care, while the youngest daughter, Scarlet is pursuing a career in Hollywood having nabbed a role in the first season of her dad’s new series, Tulsa King. For Sophia and Sistine, they’ve traversed into the waves of podcast creation with the latter also hard at work on her first feature-length film.

This year has been a great one for the pairing of Paramount+ and Stallone as not only has The Family Stallone been raking in a staggering amount of viewers, but the same can be said for his scripted series, Tulsa King. Featuring the Rambo star in the leading role as a New York mafia capo named Dwight “The General” Manfredi, the series follows the now ex-con after he’s served 25 years behind bars. Upon his release, his boss sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma to start fresh but Dwight can see a darker side to his leader’s intentions so he decides to set up a crew of his own. Following a record-breaking debut, the series was picked up for a second season in late November. Unfortunately, production has hit a bit of a rough patch with showrunner Terrence Winter stepping down and Stallone’s co-star Martin Starr commenting about the heaping amount of work the team has ahead of them before filming can begin.

RELATED: 'Cliffhanger' Cast and Character Guide: Where Are They Now?

When Will Season 2 of The Family Stallone Come Out?

As of right now, no release window for the hit reality show’s second season has been announced, but you can catch the first three episodes airing on Paramount+ now with new installments dropping every Wednesday. Check out the trailer below.