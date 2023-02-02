Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.

In their new reality series, The Family Stallone will give unprecedented access to their lives to show what goes on behind the scenes of one of Hollywood's most famous families. For Stallone, who audiences know as Rocky and Rambo among other iconic roles, that means giving a glimpse into his self-described greatest role as the dad to his three daughters. The series will dive into his role at home and how he prepares his family, specifically his daughters for the future.

The Stallones are far more than just the success of the Creed and The Expendables star. His wife also co-owns the skin care wellness brand Serious Skin Care, establishing a name for herself through her business savvy. Two of his daughters, Sistine and Scarlet, are also following directly in his footsteps. Sistine has taken to acting and modeling, appearing in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Midnight in the Switchgrass, but she also has her sights set on filmmaking with her first project currently in development. Scarlet, the youngest of the three sisters, is currently attending college, but also has dreams of following Stallone, even getting to appear opposite him in his new series Tulsa King from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Although Sophia isn't interested in acting, she hosts a podcast with Sistine titled Unwaxed and is focused on getting in touch with her passions and deciding a course for her life.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Breaks the Mold for Mafia Bosses

Sly Becomes the Face of Paramount Mountain in the Streamer's Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl ad puts the emphasis on The Family Stallone as characters from Paramount+ shows like Dora the Explorer, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Reno 911! come together to view the three faces of the mountain - the Northern, Southern, and Stallone faces. Stallone himself is climbing up his stony visage while the characters, including his daughters, watch on. Things get rocky for the actor, however, when the stone face sneezes, sending him plummeting down the mountain, much to the worry of everyone watching save his daughters. To them, doing dangerous feats is just what their dad does, and sure enough, he's fine minus the potential surgery needed to fix his back.

It's no shock that Paramount is betting big on Stallone. Not only is he one of the most beloved actors in the industry, but he's also breaking records for Paramount+ with the aforementioned Tulsa King. His TV debut became the highest-rated cable series premiere of the year and scored Paramount+ its largest single day of signups ever which, understandably, warranted a renewal for Season 2. His role could even expand further as executives at Paramount have bandied about creating an expansive Tulsa King universe a la Yellowstone.

The Family Stallone hits Paramount+ this spring in the U.S. and at a later date internationally. In the meantime, check out the Super Bowl ad showcasing the "Stallone Face" of Paramount Mountain below.