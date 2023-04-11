Sylvester Stallone is delivering some knockout attitude in the first trailer for his upcoming reality series, The Family Stallone. You’ve seen him in the Rocky franchise and up against the world in Rambo, but Stallone stans have never seen the legendary actor like this – up-close-and-personal. Revealing what may be his toughest role of all time, the Paramount+ series will see Stallone in his most coveted title - the world’s best dad. Surrounded by his supportive and loving family, audiences will meet the ladies behind the esteemed actor’s career and even spot a few other big-screen legends along the way.

Taking a page from the greats like The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, and essentially every other reality show out there, the trailer pulls viewers inside the walls of the Stallone household and introduces each member of the family in a set of confessionals. While the famous patriarch may take center stage, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone has made a name for herself in the world of skincare via her Serious Skin Care wellness brand. Knocked down from his rough and tough persona, we also catch a sweeter side of Stallone when it comes to his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The oldest of the bunch, Sophia is the voice of the Unwaxed podcast which she hosts with her middle sister Sistine, who is also working on her first feature-length film. A chip off the old block, youngest daughter Scarlet wants to be an actress like her dad, even nabbing a part on the first season of his new series, Tulsa King.

While we’re used to seeing his macho persona, The Family Stallone will show another side to the actor and artist as he tends to the family’s cat and feeds their precious dog from his own fork at the dinner table. We also catch a glimpse of Stallone’s famous friends, Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren with the trio of stars hitting the town for a lunch date. The heart of the series will focus on family values and looks to give each member their own story-telling platform.

RELATED: ‘Rocky’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

When Does The Family Stallone Come Out?

Along with the trailer, Paramount+ also revealed that audiences can plan to catch the reality series on May 17 in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Latin America. Residents of the U.K., Australia, and Italy will be able to stream the title the following day with more release announcements down the line.

Check out the trailer for The Family Stallone below and buckle up to see Sly transform from a butt-kicking action hero to a proud and protective papa bear when the Paramount+ series lands on May 17.