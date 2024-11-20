There have been several incarnations of Enid Blyton's classic The Famous Five stories, with the newest BBC addition proving a hit with audiences across the world. After making its way to the US via Hulu, the long-form mysteries akin to Steven Moffat's Sherlock and impressive family-friendly visuals helped solidify its need for a second installment. Now, after several months of waiting, a first look at Season 2 has been revealed in a short teaser by the BBC.

In the brand-new, feature-length film, "Mystery at the Prospect Hotel", the Five will face a complex murder case that will bring plenty of twists and turns, the sort of which they might not have ever faced before. All the main cast are set to return, including Diaana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne, and, of course, Kip the Bearded Collie Cross as Timmy the dog, with Ann Akinjirin and James Lance also reprising their roles as Aunt Fanny and Uncle Quentin. Season 2 is set to feature several guest stars, who can be seen in the new promotional pictures available below, including Jack Gleeson, Maria Pedraza, and Amir Wilson. "Mystery at the Prospect Hotel" has been directed by Asim Abbasi, with executive producers including the likes of Nicolas Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Abbasi, and Laura Fdez.

What is the Newest Episode All About?

Season 2 will definitely feature more than one feature-length episode of The Famous Five, with the first set to air in 2025. After a first outing that proved both accessible to a young target audience and packed full of enough mystery for anyone to find intrigue, Season 2 will have to continue that trend as well as continue to pay homage to the iconic original Blyton stories. That leaves many wondering exactly how creator Winding Refn and co might do so, with an official synopsis via the BBC for "Mystery at the Prospect Hotel" reading:

"In film one of the second series, Mystery at the Prospect Hotel, it’s summer 1940 and the Five are reunited at a grand hotel on Cragstone Ridge. An old foe, Thomas Wentworth, awaits them as he needs their help. Wentworth has seen into the future and foretells the murder of famous jazz singer Cab Vee, who is visiting the hotel. With a host of likely suspects, each with their own motive, can the Five figure out who is trying to kill him?"

The BBC have revealed first-look images and a short teaser for The Famous Five Season 2. You can catch all Season 1 episodes right now on Hulu.

The Famous Five Release Date December 9, 2023 Cast Diaana Babnicova , Elliott Rose , Kit Rakusen , Flora Jacoby Richardson , Jack Gleeson , James Lance , Ann Aknjirin , Diana Quick Seasons 1 Story By Enid Blyton Writers Priya K Dosanjh , Mathew Read , Mathew Bound , Nicolas Winding Refn Network BBC , ZDF Directors Tim Kirkby Showrunner Nicolas Winding Refn Expand

