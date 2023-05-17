There has always been a direct correlation between film and rock and roll. It seems every actor has a music project so it’s only fitting that every rock and roller wants to have a movie. Whether it’s David Bowie falling to Earth, Henry Rollins badgering Keanu Reeves in a technothriller, or Rob Zombie remaking his favorite classic films into…less classic films, this intersectionality is seemingly everywhere. So, it should come as no surprise that Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has found a second life as a film director. Whereas Zombie’s films have proven divisive, Durst’s third film, The Fanatic, starring John Travolta and Devon Sawa, has the distinction of being universally accepted — as a movie so bad that it’s an absolute must-see.

What Is 'The Fanatic' About?

John Travolta is The Fanatic

The Fanatic stars John Travolta as Moose, an obsessed fanboy who inexplicably resides alone in Hollywood, making his living as a street performer and spending all of his money on autographs and collectibles. He is encouraged in his fandom by his paparazzo friend Leah, played by Ana Golja, who informs him of the “Star Map App” in a lapse of judgment. This error sends Moose on a collision course with his idol, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). Dunbar is a collection of ego and bad decisions, swimming through a limbo of separation and single parenting after a string of marginally successful genre hits that garnered him a particular kind of fan. Moose, the epitome of that particular kind of fan, relishes the opportunity to get an expensive prop vest signed at the local memorabilia shop where Dunbar is signing his cash grab book. When a custody misunderstanding cuts the signing event short, Moose accosts his hero, overstepping the social contract between fan and celebrity. The timing couldn’t be worse, and it raises Dunbar’s ire, who responds roughly. From this first meeting, the two principles continue to intersect, the tension between them boiling, turning them each into horrible versions of themselves that spin and clack like billiard balls over the dark felt of Sunset Boulevard and the Hollywood Hills.

The Fanatic was released in theaters in August 2019 for a limited one-week theatrical run, raking in $3,153 on its opening day, cementing it as a flop. Critical response was unkind, and the film currently stands at 4.1/10 on IMDb and holds a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, the film registers currently at a 56% approval rating on Google Reviews, telling a markedly different story. One could venture that when the film was first released it fell upon a self-perpetuating tornado of negative reviews. Enough people chose to hate the film that it sparked interest, catching more viewers. Soon enough, a counterculture rose up to voice opposition, making a case for the film’s merits. So is it just a bad movie, a so-bad-it’s-good movie, or is it actually a good movie?

Is 'The Fanatic' a Bad Movie?

Image Via Quiver Distribution

The Fanatic has been accused of being tone-deaf, and one could easily see that argument given fuel. While promoting the film, Travolta was quoted as saying that Moose is “on the spectrum,” and given the end result of the film, it appears that Durst and Travolta chose the briefest shorthand to express that. The film plays like “Rain Man meets Taxi Driver,’ as suggested by RogerEbert.com critic Brian Tallerico. Travolta affects tics such as rocking in place or smelling his ears while blurring social norms and expressing a general disconnect from the reality around him. He feels he must frequently assert that he is not stupid, as he often feels he is perceived this way. His social shortcomings are prevalent throughout the film, often oversharing, overstepping, or generally misunderstanding his interactions.

Even his appearance is engineered to reflect an otherness about him, though it is never explicitly stated in the film. Leah’s unnecessary narration describes him early on as “unbreakable,” which is something of a temptation of fate; a damning wink to the rest of the film. It’s evident that she is compassionate and protective towards Moose but her unwillingness to treat him with the sensitivity that he requires sets him on a path that he’s ill-prepared to traverse. In the film’s choice to show and not tell, the audience is actually at a disadvantage as we are unsure how to measure our response to Moose’s treatment throughout the film. He’s clearly a sympathetic character to a point but without a distinct definition of what lines he’s aware of, the viewer is unequipped to react appropriately when he obliterates them.

In addition to its deafness of tone, the film’s further detractions are the superfluous narration, the “confusing” ending, and the lack of a clear protagonist and antagonist. Furthermore, there is a direct reference to Limp Bizkit in the film, a non-sequitur scene wherein Hunter Dunbar is in his car with his son Danny and makes mention of the song playing on the stereo. He name-checks the band, turns it up louder, and mentions it’s “Hot!” It’s a moment that takes the average viewer seeking escapism in the film out of the experience.

John Travolta Ditches His Cool for 'The Fanatic'

Image Via Quiver Distribution

Fred Durst, John Travolta, Devon Sawa, and Ana Golja all attended a screening of the film at a SAG AFTRA Foundation and participated in a Q & A afterward moderated by Variety’s Jenelle Riley in which all of them earnestly discussed the film as an endeavor they were genuinely honored to present. Very few filmmakers, with the exception of perhaps Lloyd Kaufman or John Waters, take the time and money to make a film that they believe will disgust, alienate, or fail to resonate with their audiences. Most filmmakers, one has to believe, want to make good movies. John Travolta, one would hope, wants to make a good movie. Travolta was king of the 70s and 80s because he was rich with the currency of cool, something he appeared to lose when he did films like Look Who’s Talking Too or, even worse, Look Who's Talking Now. When Quentin Tarantino revived that cool credit, Travolta leveraged it into a second coming. One would think that being cool would be the most important thing to Travolta once he’d been cast out of its light for a spell, but he proved that wasn’t the case when he did Hairspray. Here, he doubles down on that conviction: Moose is decidedly not cool.

Devon Sawa told Screen Rant’s Zak Wojnar “I had to fight my ass off for this film. And I did it because I knew [...] I had to get it.” The cast, the writer/director, and the whole crew believed in this film. That kind of dedication deserves to be met halfway by the audience. The meta-commentary is at times brilliant. Many may recall Sawa played the titular "Stan" in the Eminem video from 2000 about a deranged fan who takes things too far. How fitting it is in this iteration that he finds himself on the other end of the narrative.

The Intention of 'The Fanatic' Is What Makes It Worthwhile

Image Via Quiver Distribution

Filmmaking is about intention — nothing gets to the screen that is without purpose. The sum of this film’s parts work well together and the intention is apparent (with the exception of the narration). The animated interstitials (courtesy of Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland), the affecting score, the gorgeous photography throughout, and even the conscious decision to obscure the line between protagonist and antagonist. What some may view as a poor decision could actually be seen as a calculated depiction of the moral ambiguity of us all, the harsh truth that the heroes and villains don’t wear white or black hats to designate their alignment. What viewers are treated to is an earnest film trying to tell an engaging story.

This analysis has purposely avoided spoiling the film, but a cursory glance at the box art will let the viewer know that the film takes a dark turn, and our beloved, misunderstood Moose becomes something of a villain during its runtime. Past that, this film is truly a work that has to be seen to be believed. It’s a strange combination of a tired trope with completely unexpected story beats — a story we’ve seen a hundred times go down dark tunnels we didn’t know existed. It is at the same time precisely what one would expect upon hearing “Limp Bizkit made a movie” yet filled with such unique choices that one is left wondering what they saw… and clamoring to talk to someone about it. It’s surprisingly even more foreign propped up next to the filmmaker’s other feature films: The Education of Charlie Banks and The Longshots. Durst has worked with Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Ritter, Sebastian Stan, and Ice Cube. He’s been behind the camera since 1998, so to delineate Fred Durst as an amateur director is to discount the real work he’s done. The Fanatic is a technically fine film with earnest performances, an engaging script, and a final act that allows the viewer to answer unequivocally for themselves: is this Travolta’s One Hour Photo? Or is this movie the next The Room? Midnight cinemas may answer this question for us in a few years’ time.