The Big Picture Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot alongside stellar cast, including Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal.

Details of Hauser's role in the film remain tightly under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding this highly anticipated project.

Hauser's recent success in landing these major roles signals a significant rise in his career, adding to his growing stock in Hollywood.

Paul Walter Hauser is having quite the week. Fresh off of nabbing a role in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, Hauser will step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a part in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four, according to Deadline. Details remain slim, but the role is perhaps the crowning achievement for an actor whose stock has recently been rising — quite literally in the past few days.

Hauser's role in the film, like almost everything else about the project, remains locked behind Marvel's iron vault. However, Hauser will join The Fantastic Four alongside the previously cast superhero quartet: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Additionally, Julia Garner has boarded the project as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer from the comics.

The Fantastic Four will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman. WandaVision's Peter Cameron has also reportedly contributed to the script. Marvel boss Kevin Feige will produce The Fantastic Four alongside Nick Pepin and Grant Curtis, with the film slated to shoot this summer.

Hauser Has Become a Wanted Name in Hollywood

Hauser's name must surely be at the top of the list among actors whose stock is rising in Hollywood. Beyond The Fantastic Four, Hauser just one day ago locked a role in the aforementioned Naked Gun reboot, where he will be potraying police captain Ed, a character from the original Naked Gun films from the 1980s. Beyond this, Hauser is also set to portray iconic Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Farley in a highly anticipated biopic for New Line, which will be directed by Josh Gad. The role was one that Hauser was chasing for a while, as he previously told THR in 2021 that he had reached out to Farley's family about portraying the comedian.

While Hauser previously had roles in films such as I, Tonya, Cruella, and BlacKkKlansman, it was his starring turn as Richard Jewell in the 2019 film of the same name that truly put him on the map. Hauser potrayed Jewell, a security guard who was wrongfully accused of perpetrating a terrorist bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Next, Hauser will be heard voicing Embarassment in Pixar's film Inside Out 2, and is also starring in another animated film, Orion and the Dark, which is streaming now on Netflix. He will also be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ heist film The Instigators alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.