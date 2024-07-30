The Big Picture Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps has officially begun filming with a star-studded cast.

The movie will be a period piece set in the 1960s with Galactus as the featured villain.

There is speculation that Robert Downey Jr. may appear as Doctor Doom in a post-credits scene to set up Avengers: Doomsday.

One of Marvel's most anticipated movies ever, which is set to release next year, just got its biggest updates yet. The official Marvel X account announced that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has officially begun filming with a video of the cast talking about their characters and what the project means to them. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. Matt Shakman, who previously directed all episodes of the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, will helm Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie, with a script from Peter Cameron with contributions from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Person, and Ian Springer.

In addition to Pascal, Kirby, Moss-Bachrach, and Quinn, The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of that Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich all in undisclosed roles. Specific plot details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps are being kept under wraps, but Marvel President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie would be a period piece set in the 1960s. Also recently confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con is the news everyone saw coming, that all members of Marvel's First Family will appear in both of the upcoming Avengers movies — Doomsday and Secret Wars —which will see Marvel icon Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU not as Iron Man, but as the legendary villain Doctor Doom.

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Be in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’?

It wasn't confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con if Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom would appear in The Fantastic Four movie, but there is a likely spot for him to show up before Avengers: Doomsday. Galactus will be the feature villain of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Shalla-Bal likely serving as his lackey, and there isn't room in one Marvel movie for both Doom and Galactus. However, with Avengers: Doomsday premiering less than one year after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel could easily throw Downey Jr.'s Doom in a post-credit scene to set up his looming threat in the next Avengers movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and find tickets below for the MCU movie breaking records at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine.

