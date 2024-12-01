The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, the retro-futuristic thrill ride which is set to bring Marvel's first family into the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiversal madness, has just wrapped filming a few days ago, following a shoot in Europe. The movie began principal photography in the summer after San Diego Comic Con, where the cast of the movie — Pedro Pascal, Venessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — appeared to introduce a sneak peek at previz footage from the movie and wowed the audience. Since then, it's been a very swift shoot and things look good for next July's release. The full synopsis reads:

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

What Do We Know About 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

Image via Pedro Pascal

Aside from the above synopsis, which confirms what we already knew with regards to the 1960s setting, a few more things. Firstly, Quinn previously revealed that the makers are going for a character driven story. “I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity," he teases, adding that the idea behind the film is simple, "Superhero movies are movies about people.And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films.” The Stranger Things alum added that they would be going for it:

“We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it."

Joining the cast alongside Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach is Sarah Niles in an undisclosed role. Also rounding off the cast are Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser. Fantastic Four will debut on July 25, 2025. You can learn more about it with our guide here and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.