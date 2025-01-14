Julia Garner has been fortunate enough to share the screen with some massively talented actors throughout her career, from Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving in The Royal Hotel to the Jason Bateman-led cast of Ozark and a bevy of stars including Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, and Josh Brolin in Sin City: A Dame to Die For. This year, however, she's about to take on her biggest role yet opposite an extensive cast of A-listers thanks to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU film is a star-studded affair even by the superhero franchise's lofty standards, with Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards opposite Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. That's without considering the eye-watering supporting cast and Ralph Ineson's villainous Galactus.

While Garner wasn't allowed to say much about her time with Marvel, during an episode of Collider Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff for Wolf Man, she was asked about how her mindset towards a role changes in a blockbuster franchise compared to something much smaller. In her eyes, the way a high-budget affair looks is vital, especially when taking on an iconic character like she is with the Silver Surfer. "Well, depending on the film, some films are more visual than others, so I think costumes and visuals, sometimes, it's more important than other films," she said. "But yeah, I can't say too much." When it came to sharing the most exciting and fulfilling aspect of the experience creatively, however, her mind went straight to her castmates both due to their on-set performances and their actions when cameras weren't rolling.

"It was a wonderful experience," Garner continued. Specifically, she highlighted Marvel's first family themselves, adding "I can't talk much about it, but I will say the Fantastic Four, they are fantastic actors, they are doing fantastic performances in it, and they're fantastic people." Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach make up a varied team bringing strong recent track records and a lot of accolades to the table of late. Pascal and Quinn even had a chance to build up some chemistry ahead of time as co-stars in Ridley Scott's blockbuster Gladiator II. Garner has plenty of hardware in her own right with three Emmys for her role in Ozark, and it certainly sounds like she fit right in with the movie's quartet of stars when it came time to film.

What Else Do We Know About 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

The MCU's Fantastic Four has a lot riding on them given the past failures to bring the family to screens and the importance they're expected to have in future films, particularly Avengers: Doomsday. Set in the retrofuturistic 1960s, their solo adventure directed by WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman will be a period piece of sorts, paying homage to the era with a bit of humor and heart as seen in early footage from San Diego Comic-Con. Trouble arises, however, with the arrival of the planet-devouring Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer Shalla-Bal. This variant of the Surfer that Garner plays is much different from the typically-seen Norrin Radd, but she adds a little more intrigue in how the film will incorporate her into the story. Rounding everything out is a supporting cast featuring Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in yet-unknown roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on the upcoming MCU film. In the meantime, Garner will be starring in Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and co-starring Christopher Abbott. A reimagining of the Universal classic, the Blumhouse-produced feature follows a family whose move to a rural farmhouse turns into a nightmare when the father is infected by a mysterious beast prowling the premises and slowly succumbs to his violent transformation. It will be available in theaters starting January 17.

Stay tuned for Garner's full episode of Collider Ladies Night.