Marvel Studios has a lot to be excited about on its upcoming slate, and one project confirmed to release in 2025 just got a major update. While speaking to Entertainment Now, Natasha Lyonne confirmed that she has wrapped filming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It’s important to note that this doesn’t necessarily mean that the film itself has wrapped, just that Lyonne is done with her part, which is likely smaller than some other cast members. The Fantastic Four: First Steps began filming in late July/early August, just a few days after San Diego Comic Con, so Lyonne very well could have been filming for more than two months before she was able to depart the set. Fans have speculated that she’s voicing H.E.R.B.I.E., but that has not been officially announced or revealed yet.

In addition to Natasha Lyonne, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has assembled one of Marvel’s most impressive ensembles to date for a non-team-up movie. Pedro Pascal stars as the leader of Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby has been tapped to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch after also starring with Pascal in Gladiator 2 next month, and The Bear veteran Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing. Julia Garner has also been tapped to play the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson will play Galactus. Paul Walter-Hauser and John Malkovich have also been cast in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but details about their roles are being kept under wraps.

What Else Is Coming for Marvel Studios in 2025?

Close

Marvel will open 2025 with Captain America: Brave New World, slated to premiere on February 14 and follow it shortly after with Daredevil: Born Again, which was just recently confirmed to debut on Disney+ on March 4. After Daredevil: Born Again will come Thunderbolts*, which is expected exclusively in theaters on May 2, 2025, and will feature Florence Pugh’s third outing as Yelena Belove in the MCU. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will follow after Thunderbolts* on July 25, and Blade had previously been set for a November 2025 release, but it was recently removed from Marvel’s calendar altogether as the latest in a long line of production issues.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Fantastic Four (2005) on Disney+.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Pedro Pascal , Vanessa Kirby , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Ian Springer Studio(s) Marvel Studios

WATCH ON DISNEY+