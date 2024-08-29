A recent leak from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has given fans an exciting first look at Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The image, shared by @CosmicMMedia on social media, reveals The Thing in his classic blue-and-white suit, complete with the iconic rocky appearance and those signature heavy eyebrows that longtime fans will immediately recognise. The new design is a significant departure from previous live-action versions, which had a smoother, less defined look, especially in the 2000s movies and the 2015 reboot, with this genuinely looking like a collection of rocks that resembles a face. That's a good thing!

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who’s been making waves with his roles in The Bear and Andor, is stepping into the rocks of Ben Grimm. While it's still unclear if Moss-Bachrach himself is wearing the suit in the leaked photo, the image suggests that Marvel is likely using a blend of practical effects and CGI to bring The Thing to life, and that mix should make for a dynamic portrayal that honours the comic book look while fitting seamlessly into the MCU’s visually rich world.

Who Else Appears in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

Alongside Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps boasts an impressive cast, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Although official images of the other heroes in their suits haven’t been released yet, lucky attendees at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 got a sneak peek of the characters in action, along with a tantalising glimpse of their formidable foe, Galactus, who will be played in the film by Ralph Ineson.

Speculation is also currently abound that Robert Downey Jr. will be making an appearance at some point in the film as Victor Von Doom, with Downey set to appear as the legendary Marvel villain in Avengers: Doomsday, of which the cast of First Steps will also be involved. However, this would most likely be a surprise for audiences and is unlikely to be confirmed ahead of time.

Set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is gearing up to be a major event, marking the much-anticipated debut of Marvel's First Family in the MCU. With production now in full swing, the leaked image of The Thing has only added to the growing excitement, promising a fresh and faithful take on one of Marvel’s most beloved characters. Stay tuned to Collider for more.