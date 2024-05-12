The Big Picture Marvel's First Family is finally joining the MCU, ushering in some of the brand's most recognizable characters.

Galactus, the first being in the Marvel Universe, will be the villain in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, with Ralph Ineson cast in the role.

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, has a deep history with the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer and coult tie into various Marvel storylines.

On its way from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admittedly and thankfully on a course of self-correction, is another adaptation of Earth's smartest quartet. The Fantastic Four, from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, will bring the iconic heroes to the MCU for the first time, save for a cameo appearance in an alternate universe from John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film has found its villain, too, with the recent announcement of Ralph Ineson taking on the role of Galactus.

The formidable and criminally underrated actor joins Marvel's First Family, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ineson, known for his dominating voice and perplexingly understated dominance, is likely best known for his work in horror-world pieces like The Witch, The Green Knight, and The First Omen. Galactus will surely be an excellent addition to his impressive lineup, but who exactly is the next big-bad of the franchise?

Fantastic Four (2025) One of Marvel's most iconic families makes it back to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Vanessa Kirby , Pedro Pascal , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Stan Lee , Ian Springer

Who Is Galactus in Marvel Comics?

In Marvel canon, the current universe is one of several iterations. Galactus is the oldest living being, as he was the only survivor of the previous universe's existence, making him an unspecified multibillion+ years old. Originally, Galactus went by the name Galan. In that form, he was a humanoid, but now his visual form is much more complicated. (We'll get to that next.) Galan lived on Taa, a scientifically advanced planet of peace and beauty. Much as the current universe has been expanding from a singular point since the Big Bang, Galan's universe was in its latter stage of life and experiencing the "Big Crunch," a reversal of the universe's expansion into a point of new life known as the "Cosmic Egg."

During the Big Crunch, Galan, a notable scientist himself, detected the emerging danger of radiation coming from it. As neighboring planets began to die, Taa's smartest minds attempted to thwart the threat, but nothing could stop it. As an act of valor, the few survivors preceding the Big Crunch boarded a ship and flew it into the smoldering center of radiation. While everyone else perished, Galan was engulfed by the Phoenix Force, protecting him and bringing him into the Cosmic Egg. Then, the Big Bang occurred, and the next universe's life began, with Galan now its first inhabitant.

1:47 Related Doctor Doom Shouldn’t Replace Kang in the MCU, This Villain Should There's another villain who fits the Kang bill instead of dumping Doctor Doom halfway through The Multiverse Saga's run.

For billions of years, Galan drifted in space, as the new universe formed its galaxies, stars, and planets. Great early figures like Ecce the Watcher, Death, and Eternity came into existence, but they stayed afar. Eventually, Galan, who was at this point a being of raw energy, formed a suit of armor. When the first race of people found his wandering self and launched an unwise attack, Galan was unharmed. He gave himself the name Galactus and destroyed all of his combatants. From the ruins, Galactus built an incomprehensibly large ship and named it Taa II. He gained energy from his first conquest and soon realized that this destruction and consumption would feed him endlessly; Galactus was now the Devourer of Worlds.

Galactus’ Appearance Depends on Who’s Perceiving Him

Image via Marvel Comics

In live-action, Galactus has been portrayed as a massive formation of clouds that's come to swallow Earth. This was in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, of course, led by his herald, the Silver Surfer (played by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne). Is Galactus traditionally a cosmic swarm of clouds? No, not usually. Galactus' true essence cannot be fully perceived by mortal beings, so his physical self takes whatever form those viewing him can comprehend. While he's generally depicted as large, menacing, and foreboding, it's unknown whether he truly stands tall in a humanoid form, clad in his most commonly seen blue and purple armor. Most beings see Galactus in the form of their own species. Humans see him as a human; Skrulls see him as a Skrull; etc. If we get an MCU Galactus with his classic humanoid appearance, Ineson undeniably carries the fitting look of a world-ending threat, with a powerful voice to back it up.

Galactus Has a Deep History With the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The MCU's upcoming film has cast Ozark standout Julia Garner as its Silver Surfer, but she's not playing the Silver Surfer most moviegoers may be familiar with. The lean, metallic-looking male version most commonly filling the Silver Surfer moniker is Norrin Radd. Garner is set to play Shalla-Bal, the great love of Norrin Radd and usher of the Silver Surfer role for some time in Marvel Comics.

When Galactus moved to consume Norrin Radd's homeworld, Zenn-La, he was persuaded to spare it. In exchange, Norrin Radd would become the Herald of Galactus, scouring the cosmos in search of life-rich planets for Galactus to devour. Imbued with Galactus' Power Cosmic, Norrin Radd received his signature board-like means of intergalactic transportation, a wide set of immense powers, and his shining metallic appearance. He was now the Silver Surfer.

The Silver Surfer had to heavily suppress his morality in service of Galactus, a difficult trade made to save his people. Eventually, Galactus made his way to Earth, aiming to consume it as his next victim. The Silver Surfer was convinced to tap into his suppressed feelings, turning on his master and attempting to protect Earth. There, Galactus met his first form of Earthly resistance: the Fantastic Four. Although he swiftly overpowered them, the Silver Surfer's power delayed Galactus long enough to give the heroes the upper hand. When the Human Torch retrieved a device from Galactus' ship that could presumably destroy him, Reed Richards used it as a bargaining chip, convincing Galactus to spare Earth. As punishment for his betrayal, Galactus imprisoned the Silver Surfer on Earth for some time.

Galactus Is a Recurring Villain for Many Marvel Heroes

Close

Throughout the decades of Marvel Comics, Galactus has returned countless times, pitting heroes of various teams and worlds against his assured destruction. While the Fantastic Four, the first roster to successfully outmaneuver the devourer, have remained among Galactus' arch-rivals, he's met resistance from the likes of the Avengers, the X-Men, and even the Celestials, to name a few. With his presumed immortality, Galactus could be a longer-lasting threat than Thanos, staying with the MCU across multiple phases. His Marvel Comics lore opens many doors for the franchise, potentially tying the loose threads formed in the post-Endgame era. With the introduction of the Eternals, Adam Warlock, the Celestials, Eternity, and many others, there's no bigger threat than Galactus to more urgently bring the thinly spread factions of the MCU together.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+